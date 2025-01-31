Khalistani Terrorist Organisation Wants Separate State For Christians From Manipur: MHA

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Stating that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been indulging in activities, which are prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order, and have the potential of disrupting the peace, unity and integrity of the country, the Home Ministry has said that the Khalistani terrorist organisation has been inciting Muslims, Tamils and Christians from Manipur to secede from India.

"SFJ has also been inciting Sikh personnel in Army and Police forces to desert. SFJ has been colluding with gangsters, terrorists and other radical elements including Kashmiri separatists. Besides, SFJ continues to receive support from Pakistan. Of late, SFJ has also been inciting Muslims, Tamils and Christians from Manipur to secede from India," a background note prepared by the Home Ministry said. ETV Bharat is in possession of the background note.

"Currently, around 104 cases have been registered against SFJ activists or sympathisers in India by State or UT police and NIA under various sections of UA(P)A, 1967; IPC; Arms Act, 1959; IT Act, 2000 and various other applicable laws," the note said.

Recently, an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal of the Home Ministry confirmed the extension of the declaration of SFJ as an "Unlawful Association" by the Centre for a further period of five years from July 10, 2024. The Home Ministry prepared its background note justifying its decision to announce SFJ as a terrorist organisation.

SFJ & India's Decision To Tag It As Unlawful

According to the background note prepared by the Home Ministry, SFJ is registered under Section 501 (c) (3) of Internal Revenue Code of USA and claims to be a non-profit, human rights advocacy group "striving to create an environment in which minorities can freely exercise their right to self-determination" as enshrined in the 'Universal Declaration of the Human Rights' and the 'United Nations Covenant on Civil and Political Rights'.

The outfit also claims to provide the global Sikh community an international platform with a purpose to lobby and to provide legal advocacy on issues involving human rights violations, racism, religious and cultural intolerance, etc. and to advance the political empowerment of Sikhs. The activities of SFJ are usually undertaken from the office of its Legal Advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, both in New York and in California. SFJ's address in New York is Empire State Building, 59th Floor, Fifth Avenue, New York.

Since over the years, SFJ has been involved in intense secessionist and terrorist activities and keeping in view its repercussions for the security and integrity of the country, SFJ was declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under the provisions of sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Despite being declared an unlawful association, SFJ's anti-India activities have continued to increase. In the garb of its professed aims and objectives, SFJ continues to aid and abet unlawful activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the Home Ministry said.

SFJ’s Propaganda

SFJ propagates the so-called Referendum 2020 in countries having Sikh populations and through social media platforms. Various websites launched by SFJ propagate 'right to Self-Determination under International Law' for the people of Punjab claiming that Punjabi is the common language and the Sikhs being predominant in Punjab, they have the right to Self-Determination based on language and religion, causing imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration.

It aids and abet as well as instigate violence to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. "It also supports the dissolution of India into several smaller states such as Punjab (Khalistan), Kashmir, South India (Dravidstan), Muslim state (Urduistan), a separate state for Christians from Manipur," it said.

Threats to important persons

SFJ chief Gurupatwant Singh Pannun has issued threats of dire consequences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. SFJ has also been threatening the Chief Minister and Ministers of Punjab, National Security Advisor, R&AW Chief, senior police and other government officers, diplomats, judges and other legal practitioners; targeting Indian Missions and Indian diplomats in different countries.

Pannun has announced a reward of $2,50,000 for murdering Lieutenant General Kuldip Singh Brar, Major General Keshav Padha, Brigadier lsrar Khan and Colonel Jasbir Rana for attacking Darbar Sahib in June, 1984. He also threatened the senior officials of the Centre and the officers of Law Enforcement Agencies.

Funds Raised By Pannun

Pannun is reported to have raised substantial funds for the commission of terrorist acts and killings of important leaders, public figures and functionaries to overawe the government and the Indian public at large and intends to use the same for the commission of terrorist acts for the ultimate objective of creation of Khalistan. SFJ has also claimed to have prepared a list of children of police officers and politicians who are studying in foreign countries to take revenge if its activists are tortured.

Instigation of Army, Police and Government Officials For Desertion

According to the background note prepared by the Home Ministry, SFJ, has been trying to provoke on social media, the Sikh Soldiers of Indian Army for Mutiny by asking them to leave the Indian Army and join SFJ. "Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had urged Sikh Soldiers to join the SFJ movement and offered Rs 5000 more than the salary given by the Indian Government. He also tried to provoke the Sikh soldiers posted in Ladakh to not to fight for India against Chinese aggression. Pannun also tried to provoke the Punjab Police officials urging them not to stop farmers going to Jalandhar, Pathankot and Abohar and to stop the Prime Minister for his upcoming rallies. Pannun had called upon the Punjab Police personnel to follow the footsteps of slain militant Dilawar and to support Khalistan Referendum," the Home Ministry said.

Links and propaganda in other countries

The Home Ministry said that ISI has been supporting SFJ and its agenda. Following Canada’s statement linking the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar with Indian agencies, SFJ activists had raised pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans while holding the flags of Khalistan outside United Nations Headquarters in New York and carried out protests outside the Indian Missions in USA, UK, Australia, etc.

"Indian National Flag was also desecrated by the protestors. SFJ has been trying to project itself as the well-wisher of other countries (China and Pakistan) and seeking their support for its Referendum 2020 agenda," the Home Ministry said.

Besides, its links with Pakistan, SFJ also has links with militants and gangsters abroad. SFJ has been found associating with gangster elements abroad to propel its secessionist campaign. "It has been revealed that Gurupatwant Singh Pannun actively conspired with the members of other Pro-Khalistani entities (PKEs) based in various countries like UK-based Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist and several overseas Punjab based Khalistani separatists/terrorists, with a view to incite pro-Khalistan sentiments and to revive terrorism in the State of Punjab and other parts of India."

Cases registered against SFJ in India

Several cases have been registered against SFJ in Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Assam and after it being declared as an unlawful Association. A total number of 104 cases are currently registered in India against SFJ. 96 cases have been registered by State/UT Police and 8 cases by the NIA.