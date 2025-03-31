Exclusive | Khalistani Terror Groups In Recruiting Spree In Punjab Chandigarh, Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: An investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has been recruiting local youths to carry out attacks on security force personnel in Punjab Chandigarh, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

What has worried the security agencies is the fact that Pakistan-based ISI is also trying to forge an alliance between Khalistani terrorists, terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir and some fundamentalist groups. The latest development concerning the modus operandi of BKI came to light after the NIA filed a charge sheet before an NIA special court in a case with RC-15/2024/NIA/DLI. The case relates to a September 2024 grenade attack in Chandigarh where a retired officer of the Punjab Police was targeted.

The NIA chargesheet revealed that before carrying out the attack, the assailants conducted reconnaissance on the target twice before hurling the grenade. India's premier anti-terror agency, in its chargesheet, revealed that Pakistan-based designated individual terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia of BKI, are monitoring the operation in India.

"It was revealed that the duo recruited local operatives, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih and were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions," a senior NIA official said.

Modus Operandi

According to the NIA official, the Chandigarh incident was only the tip of the iceberg. "Our investigation revealed that the Babbar Khalsa International operations have been trying to recruit local youths in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir to carry out such attacks on security forces personnel," the official stated.

The ISI is desperately trying to forge an alliance between Khalistani terrorist groups, other terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir and some fundamentalist groups, the official added. The NIA has already alerted the other security agencies in these four states over BKI's planning to create subversive activities. Fighting for an independent Khalistan, the BKI has been providing logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to India-based on-ground operatives.

Formation of BKI

The present form of BKI came following the Baisakhi 1978-clashes between the Akhand Kirtani Jatha and Nirankaris and more particularly when some followers of Bibi Amarjit Kaur brought out some leaflets acknowledging themselves as Babbar Khalsa after the killing of Nirankari chief Gurbachan Singh, on April 24, 1980.

Sukhdev Singh Babbar and Talwinder Singh Parmar were the founding members of the organisation. The first unit of the BKI was founded in Canada in 1981 under the leadership of the late Talwinder Singh Parmar. The outfit at present is active in the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland and Pakistan.

Present Leadership of BKI

Terrorist Wadhwa Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan, heads the organisation. Mehal Singh is the deputy chief of BKI. Both of them are among the 20 terrorists whom India wants Pakistan to extradite. NIA in 2024 filed a chargesheet against Wadhwa Singh and five others in connection with the murder of VHP leader Vikas Bagga.

Targeted Killing

According to the NIA, Bagga’s killing was part of an attempt by the BKI to target religious and political leaders in India, aimed at spreading terror and destabilising the region. "Now the outfit is also trying to target those security personnel (even retired), who at any point in time took strong actions against BKI members," the NIA official said.

Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat that almost all the terrorist organisations including the Khalistani terrorist outfits maintain close proximity with state actors in Pakistan.

"Pakistan always tries to create disturbance in India. Whether it is Islamic fundamentalist or Khalistani terrorists, the country (Pakistan) always supports all anti-India activities," said Brigadier (Retd) Khanna.

According to him, a well-coordinated action along with proper intelligence sharing between different agencies in India would definitely work as a deterrent against all forms of anti-India activities.