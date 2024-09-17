Hyderabad Sees Massive Crowds for Khairatabad Mahaganapati Immersion, Sets World Record

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Mahaganapati immersion concluded with spectacular fervour, marking the end of a 10-day celebration with an unprecedented display of devotion. The towering 70-foot Ganesha idol, which set a new world record as the tallest clay Ganesha, was ceremoniously immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake amidst a sea of devotees.

A large number of devotees taking part in Khairatabad Mahaganapati procession in Hyderabad on Monday (ETV Bharat)

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which has been an integral part of local celebrations for 70 years, was accompanied by additional idols of Rahu, Ketu and Ram Lalla. The grand procession began with the idols being placed on tuskers, followed by the main idol being lifted atop a tusker using a crane. The assembly and welding of the massive structure took approximately four hours. Prior to the procession, a final pooja was conducted.

The procession, which traversed from Khairatabad through Sensation Theatre, Telephone Bhavan and the Secretariat, drew an enormous crowd to the Tankbund area. The surge in devotees created significant congestion, leading to increased traffic and disruptions in public transport.

In response to the large crowds, the Khairatabad Metro Station's gates were intermittently closed, causing frustration among commuters. The station and nearby bus stops were heavily congested as passengers faced delays. Organisers managed the crowd as best as possible, but the influx of people was a testament to the scale of the celebration.

The event showcased the immense devotion and enthusiasm of the community, cementing the Khairatabad Mahaganapati's place as a key cultural and religious landmark in Hyderabad.

