Khadims Say Plea Against Ajmer Dargah Ploy To Disrupt Communal Harmony

Jaipur: A body representing the 'Khadims' of the Ajmer dargah has condemned a plea in a local court that seeks to declare the shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz as a temple, saying right-wing forces were trying to "isolate" Muslims and "disrupt" communal harmony in the country.

A local court in Ajmer on Wednesday issued notices to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, seeking their response.

While dargah committee officials declined to comment on the matter, Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Syed Zadgan, a body representing the Khadims (caretakers) of the Ajmer dargah, said the body should be made a party to the case. He said the dargah comes under the Minority Affairs Minister and ASI has nothing to do with this place.

Chishti said the petition was a deliberate attempt to fracture society along communal lines. "The community accepted the decision in the Babri Masjid case and we believed nothing would happen after that but unfortunately such things are happening again and again. The example of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh is in front of us. This must stop," he told PTI.

He was referring to the violence in Sambhal where a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid mosque was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Chisti said he was seeking legal opinion in the Dargah matter.

"The holy shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz in Ajmer is revered by Muslims and Hindus across the world, especially in the Indian subcontinent. There is no doubt that right-wing forces are aiming to isolate Muslims and disrupt communal harmony by eyeing the Sufi shrine," he said.

"The petition appears to be a part of a larger ecosystem working against Muslims which is against secularism. The shrine is a great example of secularism where not only Muslims but Hindus also visit. This is the place of faith of billions of people living across the globe," he said.

"The dargah is a symbol of communal harmony and secularism. It promotes unity in diversity," he said.