From 'Viksit Bharat' to 'Nari Shakti' - Key Takeaways From Interim Budget 2024-25

New Delhi: In her 58-minute-long speech presenting the interim budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on the government's achievements and its plans to make India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
Here are the 10 key takeaways from Interim Budget 2024-25:
- No changes in taxation - both direct and indirect. As for tax proposals, in keeping with the convention, Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be no changes relating to taxation and same tax rates will be retained for direct taxes and indirect taxes including import duties.
- Nirmala Sitharaman majorly focused on government's vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’. She said that the vision aims for “Prosperous Bharat in harmony with nature, with modern infrastructure, and providing opportunities for all citizens and all regions to reach their potential”.
- Finance Minister asserted that the government is working towards development which is all round, all inclusive and all pervasive. It covers all castes and people at all levels. The government is working to make India a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
- While claiming that it will be golden era for tech-savvy people, Sitharaman announced a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to be established with 50-year interest free loans to encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation in sunrise domains.
- The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them has gained momentum in the past ten years. Thirty crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs, Nirmala Sitharaman informed.
- Finance Minister said 40,000 bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat to enhance safety and security. Three major economic railway corridor programmes will be implemented including (1) energy, mineral and cement corridors, (2) port connectivity corridors, and (3) high traffic density corridors.
- Rooftop solarisation and free electricity Through rooftop solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month. This scheme is in line with the commitment announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the historic day of consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
- The Revised Estimate of the fiscal deficit is 5.8 per cent of GDP, improving on the Budget Estimate, notwithstanding moderation in the nominal growth estimates. The fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is estimated to be 5.1 per cent of GDP.
- The health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers. Upgradation of anganwadi centres under “Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0” will be expedited for 14 improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development.
- The country received its highest-ever medal tally in Asian Games and Asian Para Games in 2023 Chess prodigy and our No. 1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa put up a stiff fight against world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023, today, India has over 80 chess grandmasters compared to little over 20 in 2010, Sitharaman said.