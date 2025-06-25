Key Players And Their Lives Post 1975 Emergency

Hyderabad: Soon after the emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the midnight of June 25, 1975, Gandhi faced a significant political setback. In the 1977 general elections, held soon after the Emergency was lifted, she and her Congress party suffered a landslide defeat to the Janata Party coalition, and she lost her parliamentary seat in Rae Bareli. This marked the first time since independence that the Congress was out of power, and Indira Gandhi was briefly imprisoned on corruption charges during this period. She again became Prime Minister in 1980 but was tragically killed by her own bodyguards in 1984.

Besides the fate of the Prime Minister herself, ETV Bharat takes a look at key political figures and their lives post-emergency.

Sanjay Gandhi: Sanjay Gandhi remained a powerful and controversial figure in Indian politics. Though he held no official government position during the Emergency, he was widely seen as the de facto second-in-command under his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and was instrumental in implementing contentious policies such as the forced sterilization campaign and slum demolitions. He was killed in a helicopter crash in 1980.

Jayprakash Narayan: After the Emergency of 1975, Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) emerged as a central figure in the opposition movement against Indira Gandhi's government. He called for her resignation and advocated for a "total revolution" (Sampoorna Kranti) aimed at social transformation and restoration of democracy. During the Emergency, JP was arrested and detained, but his health deteriorated, leading to his release on parole in late 1975. He spent his remaining years battling kidney failure and was on dialysis until his death.

Morarji Desai: Morarji Desai became a central figure in Indian politics as the leader who unseated Indira Gandhi. Following his release from solitary confinement in January 1977, after being arrested during the Emergency, Desai led the Janata Party to a historic victory in the March 1977 general elections, becoming the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India on March 24, 1977.

George Fernandes: George Fernandes emerged as a prominent opposition leader and trade unionist who had actively resisted Indira Gandhi’s authoritarian rule. Just before the Emergency was declared, Fernandes went underground to avoid arrest, while his brother was tortured by the police in an attempt to locate him.

Charan Singh: Charan Singh played a significant role in Indian politics, especially in the turbulent period following the Janata Party's rise and fall. He was a prominent leader of the farmers and rural constituencies and had been imprisoned during the Emergency for opposing Indira Gandhi's government.

Jagjivan Ram: Jagjivan Ram initially supported Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but resigned from the Congress Party and her cabinet on February 2, 1977, in protest against the Emergency’s excesses. He then founded his own party, the Congress for Democracy (CFD), which allied with the Janata Party to oppose Indira Gandhi in the 1977 general elections. Ram won his seat from Sasaram, Bihar, and joined the Janata government, serving as Defence Minister from 1977 to 1979 and also as Deputy Prime Minister from January to July 1979.

Chandra Shekhar: Chandra Shekhar emerged as a prominent opposition leader who had split from Indira Gandhi’s Congress in 1975 and was imprisoned during the Emergency. He was a key figure in the Janata Party, becoming its president in 1977 and serving in the coalition government led by Morarji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

Nanaji Deshmukh: Nanaji Deshmukh emerged as a major opposition figure and a key architect of the Janata Party that defeated Indira Gandhi’s Congress in the 1977 general elections. He won the Lok Sabha seat from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, with a comfortable margin and was instrumental in organizing the opposition movement alongside Jayaprakash Narayan during the Emergency. Despite being offered a ministerial position in Morarji Desai’s cabinet, Nanaji declined, choosing instead to focus on social and rural development work.

RajNarain: Raj Narain became a prominent opposition leader and a key figure in Indian politics. He is best known for his historic legal victory against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, when the Allahabad High Court invalidated her 1971 election victory from Rae Bareli due to electoral malpractices, which directly triggered the imposition of the Emergency. Narain was arrested immediately after the Emergency was declared and spent 19 months in jail along with other opposition leaders.

Ramnath Goenka: Ramnath Goenka emerged as a fearless and influential newspaper publisher who staunchly opposed the authoritarian measures imposed by Indira Gandhi’s government. As the owner of The Indian Express, Goenka resisted government censorship and intimidation during the Emergency, refusing to bow to pressure despite severe financial and legal harassment, including threats against his family and punitive tax penalties.

A.B Vajpayee: After the Emergency was lifted in 1977, Vajpayee's Bharatiya Jana Sangh merged with other parties to form the Janata Party, which won the 1977 general elections. Vajpayee served as Minister of External Affairs in Morarji Desai’s cabinet and became the first person to address the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi.The Janata government collapsed in 1979, and in 1980 Vajpayee helped found the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), becoming its first president. Under his leadership, the BJP gradually established itself as a major political force advocating Hindutva, economic reforms, and good governance.

LK Advani: Following the collapse of the Janata government in 1979 and the disintegration of the Janata Party, Advani, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and others, founded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. He served as BJP president in three stints (1986-90, 1993-98, 2004-05), working to broaden the party’s appeal and electoral base.

Arun Jaitley: Arun Jaitley emerged as a prominent political and legal figure, though his major political career developed in the decades following the Emergency. At the time the Emergency was declared, Jaitley was a student leader at Delhi University and president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), actively involved in protests against the suspension of civil liberties. He spent the entire 19 months of the Emergency in jail, which he later described as a formative political experience that taught him that some compromises were unacceptable

Subramanian Swamy: All the cases against Subramanian Swamy were Dropped by Janata regime .During the Janta rule Swamy fell out with erstwhile members of the Jana Sangh ,Particularly A.B Vajpayee.

Vijayraje Scindia: The rift between Vijayaraje Scindia and her son Madhavrao, which started because of their differences during the emergency never healed. After the Emergency of 1975-77, Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior, played a significant and influential role in Indian politics, particularly within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

V.C Shukla: Vidya Charan Shukla (V.C. Shukla) remained a controversial and influential political figure, largely remembered for his role as the Information and Broadcasting Minister during the Emergency. He was Indira Gandhi’s close ally and was instrumental in enforcing strict press censorship, controlling media narratives, and suppressing dissent. His ministry cut electric supply to presses, monitored every story printed, and famously banned songs by Kishore Kumar from All India Radio and Doordarshan because the singer refused to perform at a Congress rally.

R.K Dhawan: R.K. Dhawan remained a highly influential yet controversial figure in Indian politics. As Indira Gandhi’s personal secretary and closest confidant, he wielded immense power during the Emergency, controlling access to the Prime Minister and managing civil service appointments. He was deeply involved in organizing pro-Indira protests and implementing Emergency directives, including the list of political arrests.

Navin Chawla : Navin Chawla, then a young IAS officer, was posted as Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Kishan Chand. During this period, he was strongly indicted by the Shah Commission, which investigated the excesses of the Emergency. The Commission found that Chawla used his powers in a "callous and authoritarian" manner, implementing illegal orders and showing little regard for public welfare. He was closely associated with Sanjay Gandhi and wielded significant influence in Delhi's administration, including directing political arrests and managing resources like Delhi Transport Corporation buses for Congress rallies.

Kishan Chand: Kishan Chand, who served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from October 1974 to March 1977, became a controversial figure due to his active role during the Emergency. He was closely involved in implementing the Emergency’s authoritarian measures in Delhi, including the infamous decision to cut electric supply to newspaper offices on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, effectively stopping the printing of major newspapers on the night of June 25-26, 1975. Kishan Chand himself testified before the Shah Commission that this decision was taken at a meeting held at Indira Gandhi’s residence, where she was present, highlighting his close alignment with the Prime Minister’s directives.

P.S Bhinder: P.S. Bhinder, who was then Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in Delhi, was severely indicted by the Shah Commission for his authoritarian and callous conduct during the Emergency. Bhinder played a key role in enforcing the Emergency’s repressive policies, including overseeing police actions such as the Turkman Gate firing where police opened fire on protesting slum dwellers. He was also involved in the abduction and illegal detention of political activists, including the kidnapping of student leader Prabir Purkayastha in 1975.

Rukhsana Sultana: Rukhsana Sultana, born Meenu Bimbet, became widely known as a close associate of Sanjay Gandhi and a key figure in implementing his controversial family planning (sterilization) campaign, especially in the Muslim-majority areas of Old Delhi. During the Emergency, she led aggressive drives that motivated thousands of vasectomies, often using coercive methods, which sparked fierce resistance and violent clashes, notably in the Turkman Gate area where forced sterilizations and slum demolitions led to significant unrest and deaths.

H.K.L Bhagat: H.K.L. Bhagat remained a powerful and influential figure within the Congress Party, especially in Delhi politics. Known as the “Uncrowned King of Delhi” and a loyalist to Indira Gandhi, Bhagat wielded significant influence throughout the 1970s and 1980s, serving as Deputy Mayor and Mayor of Delhi, Chief Whip of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, and a six-time Member of Parliament and Union Minister. During the Emergency, he held the portfolio of Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (December 1975 to March 1977), maintaining close ties with the Congress leadership.

OM Mehta and D.K. Barooah: Om Mehta was a senior Congress leader who held important ministerial positions during the Emergency, including Minister of State for Home Affairs with independent charge from 1974 to 1977. He was closely associated with Indira Gandhi’s government and played a notable role in administration during the Emergency, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Emergency, Mehta continued his political career but did not rise to the highest echelons of power. He remained an influential figure within the Congress and contributed to development initiatives in his home region of Jammu and Kashmir until his death in 1995.

Barooah was the Congress Party president during the Emergency and a staunch supporter of Indira Gandhi. He famously declared, “India is Indira, Indira is India,” epitomizing his unwavering loyalty. Barooah was deeply involved in the Emergency’s political machinery and supported the suspension of democratic freedoms. After the Emergency ended, his reputation suffered due to his close association with authoritarian measures. Unlike some other leaders, Barooah did not play a significant role in post-Emergency politics and gradually faded from the national political spotlight.

The Janata Government: The Janata Party emerged as the first non-Congress government in India, winning a historic landslide victory in the 1977 general elections by capitalizing on widespread public discontent against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. The Janata coalition, formed by merging several opposition parties including Congress (O), Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Socialist Party, and Lok Dal, secured an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, ending Congress's uninterrupted rule since independence.

The Shah commission: The Shah Commission was a commission of inquiry appointed by the Janata Party government in 1977 to investigate the excesses and abuses of power committed during the Emergency period in India from 1975 to 1977. It was headed by Justice J.C. Shah, a former Chief Justice of India.

Politicians Who Wrote Letters To Indira Gandhi During Emergency

During the Indian Emergency (1975-1977), several politicians wrote letters to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Let us take a look at a few such letters:

Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), a prominent opposition leader, wrote multiple open and private letters to Indira Gandhi during the Emergency. His first letter dated July 21, 1975, was sharply critical of her policies and the state of the country under Emergency rule. Another anguished letter followed in August 1975, wherein JP threatened to stop eating as a form of protest. These letters were significant acts of dissent but received no official response from Indira Gandhi's office.

Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras, the RSS chief, wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi on August 22, 1975, aiming to dispel misconceptions about the RSS and assuring her of the organization's support while praising her Independence Day speech. Later, over 30 RSS leaders including Madhavrao Muley, Dattopant Thengadi, and Moropant Pingle wrote to her in November 1976 promising support for the Emergency if RSS workers were released from prison. This was known as the "Document of Surrender"

Ruby Dhalla, an Indo-Canadian MP, as a child sent a handwritten letter to Indira Gandhi asking for a peaceful solution, illustrating her early engagement with Indian politics.