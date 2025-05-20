Key Figures Must Make Statements Responsibly, Not For Political Points: Col (Retd.) Bhattachrya On Rahul-MEA Row

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A day after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reinerated the "silence" of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his alleged remarks that the government informed Pakistan before 'Operation Sindoor ', an army veteran Tuesday said it is not the time for "scoring political brownie points " and key political figures must responsibly make statements in the current situation.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had rejected Gandhi's remarks, calling them "an utter misrepresentation of facts".

"Rahul Gandhi holds an important position. As the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, his words are listened to by a lot of people. So, when we are in the middle of a military operation like 'Operation Sindoor ', which is still on, such statements raise question marks," Colonel (Retd.) Dibya Bhattacharya told ETV Bharat.

Col (Retd.) Bhattacharya, who served as an officer in the Indian Army for over three decades, asserted that Pakistan may take advantage of such a statement; therefore, it should be avoided.

"I feel giving statements like this is irresponsible. When such statements come from well-known figures, it tends to lower the morale of the armed forces. At this point, we have to be very careful about giving statements so that the armed forces' morale is not disturbed," he added.

He opined that prominent politicians must refrain from making such remarks which may tend to lower the "morale" of the armed forces. "If you look at the entire matter, it seems the statements were aimed at scoring some political points. During such sensitive times, we must be united, have confidence in the armed forces and their leadership. We must not allow the nefarious activities of the enemy nation to succeed," he said.

Col (Retd) Bhattacharya said the entire political leadership, whether it is the ruling party or the entire Opposition, should join hands and boost the morale of the armed forces and countrymen, because this is the need of the hour. "People who are in positions of responsibility should make statements which boost the spirit of the armed forces. Their statement should be such that it showcases our unity," he said.

He welcomed the Centre's decision to dispatch the all-party delegations to carry forth India's stance of zero tolerance to terrorism. "The government's decision to send multiple-party delegations to various countries to explain our position, which includes members of Opposition parties, is a well-thought-out move which will have a positive impact on the world on India's countering misinformation by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor," he said.

"The truth and our righteous stand have to be placed before various friendly nations. That is a welcome step," he added."

In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling — it's damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth."