ETV Bharat / bharat

Key Directives For Better Crop Residue Management System Issued

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to deal with the perennial issue of stubble burning, which aggravates air pollution, the Centre has given key directives to states and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for a better crop residue management (CRM) system.

With an aim to provide reduce stubble burning incidents and maintain air quality, the key directives has been issued for states are submit data on paddy straw utilisation, plan information, education, and communication activities and workshops from March 2025, promote Crop Diversification Programme adoption, set clear in-situ and ex-situ targets for paddy management, ensure timely approval of ex-situ projects and machine availability, strategise machine distribution, and Develop Annual Action Plans and address past gaps.

As per Ministry of Agriculture officials, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has constituted the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to monitor the effective time-bound implementation of the various schemes for the management of paddy straw in a convergent and synergistic manner.

Deputy Commissioner (M&T), Agriculture, AN Meshram told ETV Bharat, "The states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may be advised to implement the following short-term and long-term solutions very proactively and in a time-bound manner for the management of paddy straw."

Incidences of paddy stubble burning in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and other areas impact the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly in the period between October and November. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) developed a standard protocol, in consultation with major stakeholders including ICAR, for recording and monitoring of crop residue burning events and paddy burnt area, to avoid a diverse assessment of fire events and counts, as per Lok Sabha data.

As per ministry data, the incidents of paddy stubble burning have reduced compared to last year. Around 79.2 per cent reduction is recorded in 2024 as compared to 2017, about 75.6 per cent as compared to 2018, 67.4 per cent in comparison to 2022, and 57 per cent in comparison to 2023.

Paddy Stubble Burning:

Incidents recorded in Punjab: 10909 (in 2024), 36650 (in 2023), 49922 (in 2022), and 71304 (in 2021)

Haryana noticed incidents: 1406 (in 2024), 2296 (in 2023), 3661(in 2022), and 6987 (in 2021).

Uttar Pradesh recorded incidents: 6142 (in 2024), 3985 (in 2023), 3017 (in 2022), and 4242 (in 2021).

Total incidents were noted as 18457 in the year 2024, 42931 in 2023, 56600 in 2022, and 82533 in 2021.

Central funds released:

Central funds released in the year 2024-25 (as on January 20, 2025) to the states such as a Rs 300 crore has been allocated and Rs 150 crore released for Punjab, Rs 150 crore allocated and Rs 75 crore released for Haryana, Rs 100 crore allocated and Rs 50 crore released for Uttar Pradesh, and Rs 8.39 crores released for ICAR. A total Rs 550 crore has been allocated and Rs 283.39 crores released.

In-situ management:

The scheme promotes the usage of machines like Super Straw Management Systems, Happy Seeder, Super Seeder, Smart Seeder, Surface Seeder, Zero till seed cum fertilizer drill, mulcher, paddy straw chopper, hydraulically reversible mould board plough, crop reapers and reaper binders for in-situ management of crop residue.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of 80 per cent of the project cost for the projects costing up to Rs 30 lakhs is provided for establishment of Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) of crop residue management machinery, and financial assistance of 50 per cent of the cost of machinery is provided to farmers for procurement of crop residue management machinery on individual ownership basis.

Ex-situ management:

Subsidy for balers of 50 per cent of the cost for individual farmers and 80 per cent under CHCs is provided. Ex-situ management of paddy straw, provisions have been made in 2023-24 to establish techno-commercial projects for paddy straw supply chain with a flexibility in financial contribution of beneficiary/ aggregator and Industries utilizing the paddy straw.