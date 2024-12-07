ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala's Zoo Imports Medicine From US To Treat Six Year Old Lioness

A six-year-old lioness named Gracie in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Zoo received US-imported medicine for chronic atopic dermatitis, as previous treatments showed no improvement.

Medicine from the US for a lioness suffering from skin disease in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.
Lioness Gracie (ETV Bharat)
Thiruvananthapuram: Medicine from the US for a lioness suffering from skin disease in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. The medicine was imported from the United States for a six-year-old lioness Gracie. Thiruvananthapuram Zoo veterinarian Nikesh Kiran said Gracie, who has been suffering from chronic atopic dermatitis for years, was not responding to medication.

Four doses of the antibiotic 'Cefovacin', an American-made drug that costs Rs 10,000 per dose, were imported. Dr. Nikesh Kiran informed that the medicine was delivered through a company called Soetis. Gracie is the cub of Ayush and Aishwarya, the former lions of the zoo. Gracie, who was born with a lack of power in her hind legs, was receiving special care.

After her recovery, Gracie will be transferred to Chennai's Vendallur Zoo. Instead, another lioness will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. The transfer will be part of the 'Blood Line Exchange' programme aimed at producing genetically superior babies. There are currently three lions in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

Besides Gracie, the zoo also has a female lion named Nyla (7) and a male lion named Leo (5). Gracie's treatment is being managed by a team of doctors, including Dr Ashwathi VG, Dr Aju Alexander and Dr Haris from the District Veterinary Centre, headed by Veterinary Doctor Nikesh Kiran.

