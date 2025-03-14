ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala's Stone Age Human Settlement Remains Found In Idukki, A First For The State

Idukki: Tucked in lush green hills and breathtaking locales, this Kerala district has added one more feather to its crown. The Kerala Council of Historical Research (KCHR) found remains of Stone Age-era human dwellings and burials in Anappara village.

The discovery marks the first direct evidence of human settlement in Kerala after previous archaeological finds revealed relics from the Megalithic Age. This can be crucial for studying the state’s ancient history.

According to officials, the process of the latest excavation started in December 2024 up to last month (February 2025) under the guidance of KCHR Director Prof Dineshan V. after getting a nod from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“The area around Anappara village was chosen for a broader research project to uncover the roots of Kerala’s ancient human settlements,” they said.