Kerala's Stone Age Human Settlement Remains Found In Idukki, A First For The State

Idukki: Tucked in lush green hills and breathtaking locales, this Kerala district has added one more feather to its crown. The Kerala Council of Historical Research (KCHR) found remains of Stone Age-era human dwellings and burials in Anappara village.
The discovery marks the first direct evidence of human settlement in Kerala after previous archaeological finds revealed relics from the Megalithic Age. This can be crucial for studying the state’s ancient history.
According to officials, the process of the latest excavation started in December 2024 up to last month (February 2025) under the guidance of KCHR Director Prof Dineshan V. after getting a nod from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
“The area around Anappara village was chosen for a broader research project to uncover the roots of Kerala’s ancient human settlements,” they said.
T. Rajesh, a resident and author of Idukki Historical Records, was the first to bring the area to the attention of KCHR, officials said.
“Rajesh’s keen interest in the region's historical past led to the discovery of several tombs and graves linked to the Mesolithic culture in nearby locations like Chellarkovil, Rajakandam, and Njarakulam,” they said.
Based on the findings, researchers concluded that Anappara could have been a hub for early historic human habitation. It has several unique geological features, like favourable irrigation systems, making it suitable for early human settlement.
“There are possibilities of more unknown relics buried under the soil in Idukki, which need proper exploration. The latest findings will boost the project towards detailed excavation,” they added.
