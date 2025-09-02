Kerala's Kuttiadi Coconut Aims For GI Tag With A Lifespan Of 100 Years

Kozhikkode: World Coconut Day is observed on September 2, and this year, the occasion holds a special relevance for Kerala, the land of “Kera,” where coconut plays a vital role.
About 36% of the state’s total cultivation is coconut. The theme of this year’s observance is strengthening and revitalising innovation in the coconut sector.
Efforts by Kerala Agricultural University and the Kavilumpara Panchayat are underway to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Kuttiadi coconut, a unique variety celebrated for its longevity.
Farmers and agricultural experts have long praised this indigenous crop, with its proven lifespan of over 100 years, making it a sustainable asset for the region's agricultural economy.
The pursuit of a GI tag aims to protect and preserve the exceptional characteristics of the Kuttiadi coconut, including its remarkable life expectancy. This unique variety, found in the Kuttiadi region, is prized for its high yield, pest and drought resistance, and superior oil content, all of which are linked to its geographical origin.
GI status would provide the necessary recognition and legal protection to ensure this long-living, heritage variety continues to thrive and benefit local farmers for years to come.
Experts point out that only by significantly increasing income from this major cash crop can Kerala ensure overall growth in its agricultural sector.
According to 2024 statistics, Kerala has 7.66 lakh hectares under coconut cultivation, producing 552.2 crore coconuts annually. The productivity is 720 coconuts per hectare.
Data from the last 25 years show that the area under coconut cultivation in Kerala has declined by 17%. Although coconut is grown extensively from the south to the north of Kerala, Kuttiadi coconuts hold a special importance.
Farmers now hope that this unique variety will receive Geographical Indication (GI) Tag recognition. Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and Kavilumpara Grama Panchayat have already initiated the process.
To explain the procedures, a team from the Intellectual Property Rights Cell of KAU visited Kavilumpara, discussed the documents required for GI registration, and inspected several coconut groves. This has raised expectations that the Kuttyadi coconut will soon be the next product from Kerala to obtain GI status.
According to Kavilumpara Panchayat President George Ponnattil, the panchayat began efforts to secure the GI tag for Kuttiadi coconut three years ago, allocating ₹3 lakh in the annual budget for preliminary work.
Scientists from the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) had highlighted the GI potential of this variety. He added that the GI tag will greatly help farmers market Kuttiadi coconuts at national and international levels. Other panchayats cultivating this variety will also be included in the project.
The Kuttiadi coconut tree begins bearing fruit within five years of planting and is known for its high yield. The wood is stronger than that of other varieties. The coconuts are larger, with a thicker kernel and higher oil content. These trees are resistant to most pests and drought and can live for more than 100 years.
“We tried several other coconut varieties, but none could withstand the climate or give the yield that Kuttyadi does,” said Mohanan Mathath, a coconut farmer from Maruthonkara, speaking to ETV Bharat, adding, “Its uniqueness makes it extremely popular. Every year, the Agriculture Department collects seedlings from Kuttiyadi to distribute across the state.”
In the Kuttiadi region, thousands of coconut farmers earn their livelihood not only by selling coconuts but also by selling seedlings. However, they complain that they receive no government support to improve yield or to tackle diseases such as Mandari, which cause crop and income loss. Farmers allege that even the Agriculture Department does not remove diseased palms, leading to heavy losses, said farmer Mohanan.
Scientific studies have confirmed that Kuttiadi coconuts have unique features compared to the widely cultivated West Coast Tall (WCT) variety. A CPCRI team conducted a study in 2014, comparing WCT coconuts in Kasaragod with Kuttiadi coconuts, and found differences in height, bunch size, nut weight, and oil content—all higher in Kuttiadi. Despite these qualities and record-high prices, the variety has not yet received a GI tag. Farmers hope this long-pending recognition will now become a reality.
The Relevance of Geographical Indication (GI) Tag
A GI tag is recognition granted to a product whose unique qualities, reputation, or characteristics are linked to its geographical origin. It ensures legal protection for the product, prevents counterfeit sales, and protects consumers from deception. A GI tag is a mark of authenticity and quality. It increases market value, boosts export potential, and creates greater demand. Ultimately, it helps farmers and workers in the production sector secure better income.
So far, more than 400 traditional products in India have been granted GI recognition. The validity is for 10 years, after which it can be renewed. In Kerala, the first product to receive GI status was the Aranmula Kannadi (mirror).
According to the latest records, Kerala currently has 35 GI-tagged products, including Wayanad Jeerakasala Rice, Wayanad Robusta Coffee, Vazhakulam Pineapple, Central Travancore Jaggery, Marayoor Jaggery, Kuthampully Handloom, Navara Rice, Pokkali Rice, Aranmula Mirror, Palakkadan Matta Rice, Chendamangalam Mundu, Kasaragod Saree, Edayur Chilli, Nilambur Teak, Alappuzha Cardamom, Tirur Betel Leaf, Chengalikodan Nendran Banana, among others.
