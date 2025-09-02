Kerala's Kuttiadi Coconut Aims For GI Tag With A Lifespan Of 100 Years

ETV Bharat / bharat

Kozhikkode: World Coconut Day is observed on September 2, and this year, the occasion holds a special relevance for Kerala, the land of “Kera,” where coconut plays a vital role.

About 36% of the state’s total cultivation is coconut. The theme of this year’s observance is strengthening and revitalising innovation in the coconut sector.

Efforts by Kerala Agricultural University and the Kavilumpara Panchayat are underway to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Kuttiadi coconut, a unique variety celebrated for its longevity.

Farmers and agricultural experts have long praised this indigenous crop, with its proven lifespan of over 100 years, making it a sustainable asset for the region's agricultural economy.

The pursuit of a GI tag aims to protect and preserve the exceptional characteristics of the Kuttiadi coconut, including its remarkable life expectancy. This unique variety, found in the Kuttiadi region, is prized for its high yield, pest and drought resistance, and superior oil content, all of which are linked to its geographical origin.

GI status would provide the necessary recognition and legal protection to ensure this long-living, heritage variety continues to thrive and benefit local farmers for years to come.

Experts point out that only by significantly increasing income from this major cash crop can Kerala ensure overall growth in its agricultural sector.

According to 2024 statistics, Kerala has 7.66 lakh hectares under coconut cultivation, producing 552.2 crore coconuts annually. The productivity is 720 coconuts per hectare.

Data from the last 25 years show that the area under coconut cultivation in Kerala has declined by 17%. Although coconut is grown extensively from the south to the north of Kerala, Kuttiadi coconuts hold a special importance.

Farmers now hope that this unique variety will receive Geographical Indication (GI) Tag recognition. Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and Kavilumpara Grama Panchayat have already initiated the process.

To explain the procedures, a team from the Intellectual Property Rights Cell of KAU visited Kavilumpara, discussed the documents required for GI registration, and inspected several coconut groves. This has raised expectations that the Kuttyadi coconut will soon be the next product from Kerala to obtain GI status.

According to Kavilumpara Panchayat President George Ponnattil, the panchayat began efforts to secure the GI tag for Kuttiadi coconut three years ago, allocating ₹3 lakh in the annual budget for preliminary work.