Kerala Woman Leaves Home For Domestic Violence; Husband Pronounces Talaq Over Phone

Malappuram: A 21-year-old woman has filed a complaint after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq over the phone. The woman, who had returned to her paternal home after enduring domestic violence, claims that her husband, Shahul Hameed of Edakkulam, issued the talaq amid the ongoing issues.

In her complaint, Hameed has been accused of illegal actions, including the verbal pronouncement of talaq over the phone. It also says Hameed left her, saying that the child was not his and that he was pronouncing talaq in the presence of his mother.

The victim said they married three years ago in which Hameed took 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry. The violence started after Hameed said he was dissatisfied with the dowry as it was not enough.

"When our child was born, he denied paternity and harassed me. I was mentally harassed over the phone while he was abroad and after returning home, he came drunk and started beating me. When I remained silent, he would harass me by asking why I was silent. He would push me off the bed. He would try to strangle me by pinning me against the wall. Unable to withstand the torture, I went to my paternal home," the victim recounted her ordeal.

The woman also revealed that he pronounced talaq over the phone due to anger over the fact that she left the house without consulting him. Based on the woman's complaint, the Kalpakancheri Police have registered a case against Hameed for pronouncing talaq illegally, physically assaulting her and defrauding her of gold and money.