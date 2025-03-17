ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Woman Leaves Home For Domestic Violence; Husband Pronounces Talaq Over Phone

The victim said The violence started after the husband said he was dissatisfied with the dowry of 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 3:27 PM IST

Malappuram: A 21-year-old woman has filed a complaint after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq over the phone. The woman, who had returned to her paternal home after enduring domestic violence, claims that her husband, Shahul Hameed of Edakkulam, issued the talaq amid the ongoing issues.

In her complaint, Hameed has been accused of illegal actions, including the verbal pronouncement of talaq over the phone. It also says Hameed left her, saying that the child was not his and that he was pronouncing talaq in the presence of his mother.

The victim said they married three years ago in which Hameed took 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry. The violence started after Hameed said he was dissatisfied with the dowry as it was not enough.

"When our child was born, he denied paternity and harassed me. I was mentally harassed over the phone while he was abroad and after returning home, he came drunk and started beating me. When I remained silent, he would harass me by asking why I was silent. He would push me off the bed. He would try to strangle me by pinning me against the wall. Unable to withstand the torture, I went to my paternal home," the victim recounted her ordeal.

The woman also revealed that he pronounced talaq over the phone due to anger over the fact that she left the house without consulting him. Based on the woman's complaint, the Kalpakancheri Police have registered a case against Hameed for pronouncing talaq illegally, physically assaulting her and defrauding her of gold and money.

  1. Also Read:
  2. Kerala Youth Pronounces Triple Talaq To Wife In WhatsApp Voice Message To Father-In-Law
  3. Submit Data On Number Of FIRs Against Muslim Men In Triple Talaq Cases: SC To Centre

Malappuram: A 21-year-old woman has filed a complaint after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq over the phone. The woman, who had returned to her paternal home after enduring domestic violence, claims that her husband, Shahul Hameed of Edakkulam, issued the talaq amid the ongoing issues.

In her complaint, Hameed has been accused of illegal actions, including the verbal pronouncement of talaq over the phone. It also says Hameed left her, saying that the child was not his and that he was pronouncing talaq in the presence of his mother.

The victim said they married three years ago in which Hameed took 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry. The violence started after Hameed said he was dissatisfied with the dowry as it was not enough.

"When our child was born, he denied paternity and harassed me. I was mentally harassed over the phone while he was abroad and after returning home, he came drunk and started beating me. When I remained silent, he would harass me by asking why I was silent. He would push me off the bed. He would try to strangle me by pinning me against the wall. Unable to withstand the torture, I went to my paternal home," the victim recounted her ordeal.

The woman also revealed that he pronounced talaq over the phone due to anger over the fact that she left the house without consulting him. Based on the woman's complaint, the Kalpakancheri Police have registered a case against Hameed for pronouncing talaq illegally, physically assaulting her and defrauding her of gold and money.

  1. Also Read:
  2. Kerala Youth Pronounces Triple Talaq To Wife In WhatsApp Voice Message To Father-In-Law
  3. Submit Data On Number Of FIRs Against Muslim Men In Triple Talaq Cases: SC To Centre

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOMESTIC VIOLENCEKALPAKANCHERI POLICE STATIONMALAPURRAM DIST ADMINDOWRYTRIPLE TALAQ IN KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.