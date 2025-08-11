Kerala Woman Dies By Suicide, Blames Boyfriend For Harassment Over 'Religious Conversion'

Ernakulam: A day after a 23-year-old Kothamangalam native died by suicide, police took her boyfriend into custody following allegations that he had assaulted her and pressured her to convert to his religion.

Sona Eldhose, who was pursuing a Teachers' Training Course (TTC) from Puthupady in Kothamangalam under Ernakulam, was found dead in her home around 2 pm on Saturday while she was alone. Her family has levelled serious allegations against Ramees, her boyfriend, a native of Paravur. "Ramees pressured her to convert into his religion for marriage and physically assaulted her," Basil Eldhose, her brother, told ETV Bharat.

Initially, Kothamangalam police had registered a case of unnatural death. However, the suicide note blamed Ramees for her death. Following this, he was arrested and booked under charges of abetment to suicide, along with other sections.

The suicide note also contains references to Ramees' family members and friends. Ramees and Sona, both undergraduate students at the Union Christian (UC) College of Aluva, had been close for a long time and had decided to get hitched. However, Ramees allegedly insisted that Sona convert to his religion before marriage. Initially, Sona agreed, but later, after Ramees became involved in a sexual harassment case, she told him she was no longer willing to convert, say relatives.

Sona reportedly suggested a registry marriage instead. Under the pretext of discussing this, Ramees allegedly called her to his house, locked her in a room, and assaulted her. He also reportedly demanded that she not only convert to the religion he belonged to but also live with his family after marriage. Following this, Sona then returned home.

Sona and Ramess. (ETV Bharat)

"Ramees allegedly misled Sona into believing that they could have a registry marriage and brought her to his house in Panayikkulam. He once again insisted that she convert to his religion. When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her brutally," a Kothamangalam police official said.

According to the suicide note, the assault and pressure to convert took place in the presence of Ramees' parents. After returning home, Sona was reportedly threatened by Ramees over the phone throughout the following week for the conversion.

Police have also recovered chats and phone recordings between the duo. It is suspected that she took her life when her mother and brother were not at home. The family says they informed Ramees and his family about the drastic step taken by Sona. By the time her mother, who was at work, returned home, Sona had already died.

Basil has filed a complaint at the Kothamangalam police station demanding a thorough investigation and that murder charges be filed against Ramees and his family for Sona's death.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.