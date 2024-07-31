Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Death Toll Reaches 184, Nearly 200 Still Missing; CM Refutes Amit Shah's Claim Of Advance Warning

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Mundakkai Junction, Chooralmala Turned Into Ghost Towns

Flattened buildings, mud-filled potholes and cracked land dotted with huge boulders-- these were the scenes at Mundakkai junction and nearby Chooralmala Town in Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday.

Before the massive landslides devastated parts of the hill district in the small hours of Tuesday, the places were nerve centres of activities for people living in those areas. The tiny junction in Mundakkai and the moderate town in Chooralmala had been dotted by shops and concrete structures.

Known for its scenic interiors and picturesque waterfalls, Chooralmala was a sought-after tourist destination. Soochippara waterfalls, Vellolippara, and Seetha Lake were some of the spots that attracted holidayers to the area. With mounds of mud and debris here and there and giant boulders brought down by the flood waters from the hilltop, it would be hard for anyone to believe that the place was a busy junction and a town until a day ago.

People could be seen frantically searching for the dead and injured in the damaged structures and beneath the heaps of debris. The roofs of buildings were flattened, and damaged vehicles were spotted stuck to boulders in many areas. "We have lost everything... everyone... Nothing is left for us here," an elderly man could be heard whispering amidst his search in Mundakkai.

He apparently lost his family members and was desperately searching for them, he said. Many people appeared to be walking with uncertainty over whether their loved ones lay buried beneath the ground they were treading on. "Mundakkai is now wiped out from the map of Wayanad. Nothing is left here. You can see...there is nothing other than mud and boulders here. We could not even walk properly due to this thick mud...Then how do we search for our beloved ones buried beneath the ground?" another man asked with teary eyes. According to unofficial figures, there were around 450-500 houses in Mundakkai, but only 34-49 are now left in the area. (PTI)