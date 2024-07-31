Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Death Toll Reaches 184, Nearly 200 Still Missing; CM Refutes Amit Shah's Claim Of Advance Warning

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's claims in Rajya Sabha that Kerala was warned by the centre days before the landslides, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday said no red alerts were sounded for Wayanad ahead of the landslides which witnessed extremely heavy rainfall before disaster struck. The CM also said that this was not the time for "blame game" and that he was not taking Shah's remarks in an adversarial manner.
Vijayan said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued an orange alert in the district ahead of the landslides. However, the district received over 500 millimeters of rainfall, which was extremely higher than what was predicted by the IMD. "A red alert was issued for the district only after the landslides hit there on Tuesday morning," Vijayan said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm).