Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Death Toll Reaches 184, Nearly 200 Still Missing; CM Refutes Amit Shah's Claim Of Advance Warning

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

Rescue operations continue in Wayanad on Wednesday.
Rescue operations continue in Wayanad on Wednesday. (X@SpokespersonMoD)

At least 184 people have been killed, while nearly 200 people are still missing in Kerala's Wayanad where landslides wreaked havoc in at least four villages during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Over 200 people are being treated for injuries, while more than 3,000 people have been rescued so far and shifted to safer places.

Rescue personnel commenced search and rescue operations at day break on Wednesday as units of the army, NDRF and other emergency service personnel deployed in the district resumed looking under collapsed roofs and debris of destroyed houses for victims and possible survivors of the landslides.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children. Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

LIVE FEED

5:06 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates | Kerala CM Refutes Amit Shah's Claim That Centre Gave Advance Warning

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's claims in Rajya Sabha that Kerala was warned by the centre days before the landslides, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday said no red alerts were sounded for Wayanad ahead of the landslides which witnessed extremely heavy rainfall before disaster struck. The CM also said that this was not the time for "blame game" and that he was not taking Shah's remarks in an adversarial manner.

Vijayan said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued an orange alert in the district ahead of the landslides. However, the district received over 500 millimeters of rainfall, which was extremely higher than what was predicted by the IMD. "A red alert was issued for the district only after the landslides hit there on Tuesday morning," Vijayan said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ETV Bharat)

4:46 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates | 191 Missing, 144 Bodies Recovered, Over 5500 Rescued: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 144 bodies were recovered from the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district with around 191 people still missing. Vijayan said that over 200 people were admitted to hospitals and 5,592 people were rescued from the landslides-ravaged areas of the high-range district. Besides that, 8,017 people, including children and pregnant women, relocated to the 82 camps functioning in that district, he said in a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the district administration, the numbers of those who died are expected to increase even more, and hundreds are feared to be buried under the debris. Local sources told ETV Bharat that 184 people have died in the disaster so far and the death toll is likely to increase since hundreds continue to be missing.

Wayanad Landslides Aftermath
Wayanad Landslides Aftermath (AP)

3:23 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates | Survivor Recalls What Happened On Tuesday Night

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a survivor of the Wayanad landslide disaster recounts the horror that unfolded in the dead of the night. He says that there were two massive landslides that hit the area, and he managed to get to safety but saw entire houses getting destroyed in front of his eyes.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a survivor of the Wayanad landslide disaster recounts the horror that unfolded in the dead of the night. (ETV Bharat)

3:15 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates | Centre Warned Kerala On July 23: Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Kerala government was warned as early as July 23 regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains and nine NDRF teams were rushed to the state the same day. However, the Kerala government did not heed to the early warning and also did not get alerted even by arrival of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions, Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.

2:46 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Death Toll Reaches 184; Hundreds Missing | Status So Far

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has risen to 184 as more bodies are recovered from the four villages hit by the nature's fury early Tuesday. Here are the key updates at this hour.

  • Kerala government will shortly set up a medical point with oxygen ambulances at the control room in Chooralmala to provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued from the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad. The decision was taken at a ministerial meeting held at the Wayanad collectorate this morning.
  • A team of doctors from four cooperative hospitals, including Kozhikode and Thalassery, are ready to serve at the medical point, said Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan.
  • Students from a Government Higher Secondary School at Meppadi are tirelessly volunteering in the relief camps, working diligently to assist survivors of the massive landslides with food and supplies. School teachers are also playing a crucial role, motivating and supporting the students, many of whom are part of the NSS and NCC programmes.
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said one more worker hailing from Nilgiris district has died in landslides in neighbouring Kerala and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased.
  • Harrowing scenes of dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses could be seen as rescue operations resumed in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet on Wednesday morning. The rescuers could reach many inland areas, which were totally cut off on Wednesday morning only.
  • Visuals aired on TV channels showed army personnel could be seen breaking the tin roof of a house that was completely submerged in mud and using ropes to reach inside to retrieve the bodies of those trapped there.
  • A local man, who went inside one such house, said he saw mud-covered bodies in sitting positions on chairs and lying down on cots.
Wayanad Landslides Aftermath
Wayanad Landslides Aftermath (AP)

1:55 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Army Airlifts Sniffer Dogs, Bailey Bridge From Delhi To Kerala

The army has airlifted a bailey bridge and three sniffer dogs from Delhi to Kannur (Kerala) to assist in the ongoing rescue operations in Wayanad where deadly landslides wreaked havoc in four villages on Tuesday, leaving nearly 200 dead and hundreds more missing.

In an update on X, PRO Defence Kochi said the trained dogs will support in searching humans trapped under the landmass. "One Bailey Bridge & 3 Search & Rescue Dogs airlifted from Delhi to Kannur. Under aegis of DSC Centre of Indian Army, these specialised dogs will support in searching Humans under the landmass," the post read.

1:10 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Declare Wayanad Tragedy A Nation Disaster: MP John Brittas in Rajya Sabha

Speaking in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session on Wednesday, CPI(M) MP John Brittas demanded that Wayanad landslide tragedy be declared a National Disaster. "Given the magnitude of disaster Wayanad has witnessed, it is necessary to declare this tragedy as national disaster. The other day, I listened to the response of the minister and it says that there is no provision to declare it as a national disaster. I would plead with the honourable Home Minister to understand the gravity of the situation...We have been pleading with the government of India to provide relief to Kerala. During the last 7 years, 3782 landslides occurred in the country. Out of that, 2239 were in Kerala alone. 60% of landslides happened in Kerala," Brittas said.

MP John Brittas in Rajya Sabha
MP John Brittas in Rajya Sabha (Sansad TV)

12:48 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Army Rescues 19 Civilians Stranded In Landslide-hit Resorts

The Indian Army personnel on Wednesday carried out a daring rescue mission, saving 19 civilians stranded in the Ela Resort and Vana Rani Resort, located beyond landslide-hit Mundakkai village in Kerala's Wayanad district. Acting on inputs from forest officials and villagers, the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, led by Sub Gijil, Sub Jayesh, and Nb Sub Anilkumar, alongside 12 jawans, demonstrated extraordinary bravery and resilience. Despite the challenges posed by the flooding river, they utilised ropes and formed a human bridge to ensure the safe evacuation of all civilians to Chooralmala, a Defence PRO said.

12:35 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Heartbroken Family, Friends Desperate For Final Glimpse Before Cremation

The public graveyard in Meppadi echoed with the sorrowful cries of those mourning the Wayanad landslide disaster. At least 15 bodies were cremated from 7 pm on Tuesday to 3 am on Wednesday. As the first light of dawn broke, the cremations resumed. Families and friends arrived, desperate for a final glimpse of their loved ones. Many wept over the unrecognizable remains of those they cherished. The scene was heart-wrenching, as faces that once smiled and laughed were now gone, leaving behind only tears. Till noon on Wednesday, at least 30 bodies had been cremated.

Leading the funeral rites were the dedicated volunteers of Seva Bharati, their presence a beacon of support in this time of despair. The torches they carried symbolized the lives of those who had lost everything, unable to return to the homes they once knew. Here, amidst the flames and ashes, their final journey began, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those left behind.

12:21 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Mundakkai Junction, Chooralmala Turned Into Ghost Towns

Flattened buildings, mud-filled potholes and cracked land dotted with huge boulders-- these were the scenes at Mundakkai junction and nearby Chooralmala Town in Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday.

Before the massive landslides devastated parts of the hill district in the small hours of Tuesday, the places were nerve centres of activities for people living in those areas. The tiny junction in Mundakkai and the moderate town in Chooralmala had been dotted by shops and concrete structures.

Known for its scenic interiors and picturesque waterfalls, Chooralmala was a sought-after tourist destination. Soochippara waterfalls, Vellolippara, and Seetha Lake were some of the spots that attracted holidayers to the area. With mounds of mud and debris here and there and giant boulders brought down by the flood waters from the hilltop, it would be hard for anyone to believe that the place was a busy junction and a town until a day ago.

People could be seen frantically searching for the dead and injured in the damaged structures and beneath the heaps of debris. The roofs of buildings were flattened, and damaged vehicles were spotted stuck to boulders in many areas. "We have lost everything... everyone... Nothing is left for us here," an elderly man could be heard whispering amidst his search in Mundakkai.

He apparently lost his family members and was desperately searching for them, he said. Many people appeared to be walking with uncertainty over whether their loved ones lay buried beneath the ground they were treading on. "Mundakkai is now wiped out from the map of Wayanad. Nothing is left here. You can see...there is nothing other than mud and boulders here. We could not even walk properly due to this thick mud...Then how do we search for our beloved ones buried beneath the ground?" another man asked with teary eyes. According to unofficial figures, there were around 450-500 houses in Mundakkai, but only 34-49 are now left in the area. (PTI)

Rescuers and other stand amid debris after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district
Rescuers and other stand amid debris after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district (AP)

11:57 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: 38 Bodies To Be Shifted To Meppadi CHC From Nilambur For Kin To Identify

Deputy Collector Malappuram P Suresh tells ETV Bharat that bodies recovered from Chaliyar river have been kept at Nilambur District Hospital and will be sent to Meppadi CHC for the relatives to identify them. "38 dead bodies will be shifted today. Today we recovered 5 more bodies. We have completed post-mortems of all bodies. We arranged 37 ambulances and necessary freezers to store them. Out of the 37 bodies, 22 are men, 13 are women and 2 are children. We also received 28 body parts. I appeal to the relatives of those missing not to rush to Nilambur Hospital," he said.

Deputy Collector Malappuram P Suresh speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday
Deputy Collector Malappuram P Suresh speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

11:41 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: At least 180 Still Missing, 300 Houses Completely Destroyed | Status So Far

At least 180 people are still missing and more than 300 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the Wayanad district.

  • At least 80 bodies have been identified and post-mortems of 123 have been completed.
  • The recovered bodies are being kept at the Meppadi Family Health Centre and the Nilambur Government Hospital.
  • Rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors by unearthing the debris and breaking into the remains of houses destroyed or covered up with mud in the landslides.
  • According to a Defence statement, army units deployed in the area rescued around 1,000 people from the affected areas till Tuesday night. Additionally, the Air Force is carrying out aerial reconnaissance of the affected areas to coordinate search and rescue operations.
  • Union Minister George Kurian, who is in Wayanad, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation.
  • The central government has assured all possible assistance to the state for the rescue efforts of those affected by the tragedy.
  • Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets between 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday.

11:21 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Toll Reaches 164; Around 200 People Missing, Say Locals

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has climbed to 164. While the government estimates 98 people are missing, local residents told ETV Bharat that around 200 people are yet to be found. More than 3000 survivors have been placed in camps.

Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre, Brigadier Arjun Seagan, said that 500 to 600 personnel from the NDRF, army, state police, forest officials, and volunteers have been carrying out the rescue operations on Wednesday.

"The rescue operations have been ongoing since yesterday morning. Yesterday, due to bad weather conditions, the rescue teams were not able to rescue a lot of people. Around 500 to 600 personnel from the NDRF team, army, state police, forest officials, and volunteers have been carrying out the rescue operations today. We are trying our best to build the bridge again so that we can move the earth-moving equipment inside and make the digging process easier. We have been doing the process manually as of now," he said.

A framed photograph lies partially covered in mud at a damaged house in Wayanad. There was no immediate information available on the people in the picture.
A framed photograph lies partially covered in mud at a damaged house in Wayanad. There was no immediate information available on the people in the picture. (AP)

11:02 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Ezhimala Naval Academy Team Reaches Chooralmala

As many as 60 officials from Ezhimala Naval Academy have reached Chooralmala in Wayanad for rescue operation. The team is headed by Lt. Commandant Ashirvad. There are 45 sailors, five officers, 6 fireguards and a doctor in the group: Kerala Public Relations Department

10:47 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

PM Modi Monitoring Wayanad Landslide Crisis: Union Minister George Kurian

Union Minister George Kurian, who was sent by the central government to Kerala in wake of the deadly landslides on Tuesday, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation in Wayanad district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kurian said the central government assures all possible assistance to the state for the rescue efforts of those affected by the tragedy. Kurian visited the people affected by the landslide in Wayanad.

"The situation is being monitored by the central government at the highest level. The Honourable Prime Minister is monitoring the situation and has deputed me to visit the affected areas. "Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring the situation 24x7 and providing all possible assistance to the state," he said.

"I would like to assure the people of Kerala that the Modi government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the State Government for the rescue of the people affected by the landslide here," Kurian said. The Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy said that two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Indian Army, and two IAF helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations. Three additional teams of NDRF, equipped with search and rescue equipment, are on the way. A dog squad has also been deployed for search and rescue operations, he said.

10:27 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: What Triggered Nature's Fury?

Studies conducted over several years point out that climate, fragile terrain and loss of forest cover created a perfect recipe for the disastrous landslides that struck Kerala's Wayanad district.

The landslide atlas released by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre last year showed 10 out of the 30 most landslide-prone districts in India were in Kerala, with Wayanad ranked 13th. It said 0.09 million square kilometres in the Western Ghats and the Konkan hills (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra) were prone to landslides.

"The vulnerability of inhabitants and households is more significant in the Western Ghats due to the very high population and household density, especially in Kerala," the report read. A study published by Springer in 2021 said all landslide hotspots in Kerala were in the Western Ghats region and concentrated in Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Read More: Wayanad Landslides: Studies Point to Deadly Mix of Climate Change, Environmental Neglect

Wayanad Landslides
Wayanad Landslides Aftermath (AP)

10:16 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Kerala Health Minister Veena George Injured On Way To Wayanad

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was involved in an accident near Manjeri, Malappuram on Wednesday morning while she was travelling to the landslide-hit Wayanad district to coordinate the rescue operations there. According to police, the accident occurred around 7.10 am when the minister's vehicle reportedly hit a two-wheeler. The minister and the injured scooty rider were taken to the government medical college in Manjeri, police said, adding that the condition of both of them was not serious.

10:07 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Wayanad Landslides Live Updates: Territorial Army Soldiers Resume Rescue Ops

A Defence spokesperson says that soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army, camped at a local school in Meppadi, moved out to the calamity hit areas. "Heading into Day2 of #RescueOperations: #WayanadLandslides Soldiers of 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity hit areas in Meppadi Wayanad," the spokesperson said on social media platform 'X'.

Meanwhile, several companies of the army moved from Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru to Calicut by road and air, a Defence statement said. The army companies included those experienced in disaster relief, medical teams, ambulances and other equipment, it said. Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by apprehensions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

At least 184 people have been killed, while nearly 200 people are still missing in Kerala's Wayanad where landslides wreaked havoc in at least four villages during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Over 200 people are being treated for injuries, while more than 3,000 people have been rescued so far and shifted to safer places.

Rescue personnel commenced search and rescue operations at day break on Wednesday as units of the army, NDRF and other emergency service personnel deployed in the district resumed looking under collapsed roofs and debris of destroyed houses for victims and possible survivors of the landslides.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children. Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Wayanad Landslides Aftermath
Wayanad Landslides Aftermath
MP John Brittas in Rajya Sabha
Rescuers and other stand amid debris after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district
Deputy Collector Malappuram P Suresh speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday
A framed photograph lies partially covered in mud at a damaged house in Wayanad. There was no immediate information available on the people in the picture.
Wayanad Landslides
