Wayanad Landslides: On Day 6, Search Op To Continue In Spots Where Chances Of Recovery Of Bodies Is High

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Authorities in Kerala have decided to deploy more force and equipment in areas where the possibility of finding bodies is high. Devastating assive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, leaving behind a trail of death, destruction and despair. The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on July 30, catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties. According to the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.

Rescuers make their way to the upper regions as they search through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains in Wayanad district of Kerala on August 1, 2024
Rescuers make their way to the upper regions as they search through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains in Wayanad district of Kerala on August 1, 2024 (AP)

Wayanad (Kerala): Rescue operations will continue in the landslides-hit areas in this north Kerala district on the sixth day with more force and equipment being deployed in spots where chances of recovering bodies were high, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday.

Riyas said that search operations will continue in the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, as many bodies and remains were recovered from it near Nilambur in Malappuram.

In Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, devastated by the landslides, that were segregated into six search zones, the operations will continue in the same way as in the last few days with more force and equipment being allocated to spots where chances of finding remains under the debris were high, the Minister told a TV channel.

Regarding the rehabilitation of the survivors, Riyas said discussions need to be held with everyone, especially to the views of those living in the relief camps and those admitted to the hospitals. "Priority will be given to the views of those in the camps and hospitals," he said. But the discussion will not be held now, it will take place once the survivors are in a state of mind to talk about it, he added.

The Minister said immediate interventions will be carried out to help those who have lost identification and other important records. Steps will also be taken to ensure the education of children in the landslides-hit areas is not hampered in any manner, Riyas said. According to the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.

Advanced radars, drones and heavy machinery were used by rescue teams on Saturday, the fifth day of the tragic landslides that killed hundreds in Wayanad district, to locate survivors or deceased. The state government had also announced plans to establish a new township to rehabilitate displaced victims.

The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on July 30, catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties. According to the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.

TAGGED:

