Kerala Victim Of Scissors In Stomach To Continue Protest

Kozhikode: Harshina, who suffered from scissors (arterial forceps) being left inside her stomach during a C-section, will resume her protest demanding justice.
Under the banner "Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied", she will join a satyagraha protest at Kidson Corner, Kozhikode on February 13 from 10 am to 5 pm, supported by a strike committee presided by K Muralidharan and chaired by Dinesh Perumanna.
Her protest comes in response to the government's refusal to grant compensation and the recent High Court decision to stay the trial. Despite ongoing assurances from the government, Harshina maintains that justice has not been served.
"Although the government keeps saying they are with me, justice is not being served yet," she said, adding that the High Court granted a stay as the government-appointed prosecution did not take a firm stance in her favour.
The case dates back to 2017 when forceps were accidentally left inside Harshina’s stomach during her third cesarean section at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Following an investigation, the Medical College Police filed a chargesheet on December 23, 2023, against four individuals, including two doctors and two nurses who performed the surgery.
In June 2024, the prosecution sought a stay on the trial. Although police investigations led to arrests at the medical college, the medical board cleared the doctors of any wrongdoing, giving them a clean chit.
Harshina's persistent efforts, including a 106-day protest outside the medical college, eventually pressured the government to allow the continuation of the investigation.
On January 18, she filed a petition in the Kozhikode Civil Court seeking compensation for the ordeal she went through. With no significant progress, she is once again leading a public protest, calling for accountability and justice for the traumatic experience she endured.
