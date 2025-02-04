ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Victim Of Scissors In Stomach To Continue Protest

Kozhikode: Harshina, who suffered from scissors (arterial forceps) being left inside her stomach during a C-section, will resume her protest demanding justice.

Under the banner "Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied", she will join a satyagraha protest at Kidson Corner, Kozhikode on February 13 from 10 am to 5 pm, supported by a strike committee presided by K Muralidharan and chaired by Dinesh Perumanna.

Her protest comes in response to the government's refusal to grant compensation and the recent High Court decision to stay the trial. Despite ongoing assurances from the government, Harshina maintains that justice has not been served.

"Although the government keeps saying they are with me, justice is not being served yet," she said, adding that the High Court granted a stay as the government-appointed prosecution did not take a firm stance in her favour.