Kerala Urges CJI To List Petition Against Delay In Clearing Bills Before Bench Of Justice Pardiwala

New Delhi: After the apex court’s today verdict declaring Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 key bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary", Kerala government on Tuesday urged a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to list its writ petition, regarding delay by the Governor in giving assent to bills, before the bench headed by Justice J.B. Pardiwala.

The matter came up before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. Senior advocate K. K. Venugopal along with advocate C.K. Sasi represented the Kerala government before the bench. The CJI suggested adjourning the matter, indicating his retirement in mid-May.

During the brief hearing, Venugopal said seven bills are pending with the state's Governor and added that the judgment in the Tamil Nadu case adequately covered the state's problem with its own Governor.

The CJI said the judgment has been delivered today and let the judgment be examined, and if this matter is covered by Justice Pardiwala’s judgment in Tamil Nadu Governor's matter, then it will be covered by the judgment. "The problem is this: for two-three years the bills have been kept pending. Can you imagine….," argued Venugopal.

The CJI said the judgment has been pronounced today in the morning and "we will know about the contents and the directions given in the judgment". Venugopal urged the bench to list this matter before the bench led by Justice Pardiwala and stressed that for three years bills have been pending.

The bench said it has listed tentatively on May 13, possibly before another bench. The CJI did not specify that it would be before J. Pardiwala despite repeated appeals made by the senior counsel for the Kerala government.

Kerala government had moved the apex court claiming inaction on the part of the Governor in relation with several bills passed by the state legislature and presented to the governor for his assent under Article 200 of the Constitution.