Kerala Universities VCs Appointment: SC To Wait For Expert Report Before Hearing Governor's Plea On Dropping CM
The top court deferred Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar's plea to exclude CM Pinarayi Vijayan from VC selection panels, awaiting Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia's committee report first.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it is better to wait for the report of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, former judge of the apex court, before hearing the plea of Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the removal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from a panel tasked to recommend vice chancellors (VCs) for two state universities.
The plea was mentioned by Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, appearing for the Governor, before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan.
The AG stressed the urgency of the matter and asked the bench to take up the Governor's plea for a hearing. The top law officer said the question of who had the authority to appoint VCs could create complications once the committee's recommendations were submitted.
The AG said these applications should not be seen as obstructing any process for Justice Dhulia in this matter and added that a subsequent order passed by another bench has restored the chancellor as the appointing authority. He was referring to an order passed by a bench led by Justice Surya Kant, in the West Bengal Governor's VCs dispute, where the court appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to mediate.
However, the bench recently modified a section of its order, clarifying that the Justice (Retd) Lalit-led committee need not adhere to the order of preference provided by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
According to the AG, this modification effectively restores the role of the Governor as chancellor in the appointment process, raising questions about the Kerala panel's functioning.
Justice Pardiwala asked the AG, "Should we not wait for the report of Justice Dhulia?" The bench hinted that it would take a holistic view only after receiving the committee's findings. The bench said it will work out the modalities and balance the day it comes. "We will look into the report and the modified order….", said the bench, deferring the matter.
Earlier this month, the Kerala Governor moved the apex court seeking the exclusion of Pinarayi Vijayan from the selection process of VCs for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala Digital University.
The apex court, on August 18, appointed its former judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as the chairperson of the committee for selecting VCs in the two universities and said the CM had a role in their selection. The plea by the Governor highlighted the role of the Chief Minister in the entire selection process for the appointment of VCs for the two universities and referred to "State of West Bengal v. Dr Sanat Kumar Ghosh and Others", the directions of which had been applied in the present case.
The plea by the Governor, who is also the chancellor of both the state-run universities, contended that neither of the universities envisioned any role for CM in the selection process. The plea said that Section 8 (1) of the Calcutta University Act, 1979, provided that there would be a role of the minister of the state in the selection process there. The plea contended that since the minister is a part of the selection process in the appointment of VCs in West Bengal, this court made the chief minister a part of the said process.
The plea, however, pointed out that the university enactments -- the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University Act and the Kerala Digital University Act -- had no provision for having the minister for higher education or the state government as a part of the selection process for recommendation for appointment of VCs. "Therefore, in the humble submission of the application, the role of CM for selection of VCs as mentioned in the order dated August 18, may be modified by this court," the plea sought.
