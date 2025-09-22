ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Universities VCs Appointment: SC To Wait For Expert Report Before Hearing Governor's Plea On Dropping CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it is better to wait for the report of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, former judge of the apex court, before hearing the plea of Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the removal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from a panel tasked to recommend vice chancellors (VCs) for two state universities.

The plea was mentioned by Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, appearing for the Governor, before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan.

The AG stressed the urgency of the matter and asked the bench to take up the Governor's plea for a hearing. The top law officer said the question of who had the authority to appoint VCs could create complications once the committee's recommendations were submitted.

The AG said these applications should not be seen as obstructing any process for Justice Dhulia in this matter and added that a subsequent order passed by another bench has restored the chancellor as the appointing authority. He was referring to an order passed by a bench led by Justice Surya Kant, in the West Bengal Governor's VCs dispute, where the court appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to mediate.

However, the bench recently modified a section of its order, clarifying that the Justice (Retd) Lalit-led committee need not adhere to the order of preference provided by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to the AG, this modification effectively restores the role of the Governor as chancellor in the appointment process, raising questions about the Kerala panel's functioning.