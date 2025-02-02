ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala 'Neglected' In Union Budget; Minister's Comment Reflects BJP's Anti-Kerala Stand, Say CPI(M), Cong

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: An unseemly war of words erupted over the alleged neglect of Kerala in the latest Union Budget 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress launched a full-scale attack on the Centre for not making the expected allocations to the state, BJP leader and Union Minister George Kurian suggested that the state be declared 'backward' in order to become eligible for the Central funds.

Kurian's comment made in New Delhi triggered a political storm in Kerala with the rival political parties expressing their strong resentment, saying that their state will never aspire to become backward, come what may.

The row began when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan dismissed the Union Budget as 'disappointing' and 'condemnable', as it did not concede the important demands of the state like the special financial package of Rs 24,000 crore and funds for the rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged Wayanad.