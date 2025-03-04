Kerala Temple Hosts Iftar Party For Muslim Brethren

Kasaragod: The temple committee was busy preparing fruits and other stuff for Monday's offerings. Initially, it was thought that the food would be arranged for the people arriving for the Perunkaliyattam (a temple festival). However, when the temple authorities announced that the offerings would be for the Muslims for Iftar, it became a moment of unity for the entire community.

Later, the temple authorities warmly welcomed the Muslims, seated them and shared friendly greetings while inquiring about each other's well-being. As the call to Azan began, the temple courtyard was filled with prayerful silence. The sound of the thiyyakkol (a traditional drum) reverberated across the temple premises, strengthening religious harmony.

While Iftar gatherings are common at mosques, it is rare for such an event to take place at a temple where the Perunkaliyattam is being held. People from different castes and religions participated in the Iftar.

Iftars were organised in Neeleswaram, Pallikkara, Kemanmangalam Kazhakam and Thrikkarippur Ramavilam Kazhakam with the message of religious harmony. In the Neeleswaram Pallikkara Sri Kemanmangalam Kazhakam Bhagavathi temple, both temple officials and mosque committee members participated together for Iftar in a rare display of unity, sharing a meal after the call to Azan. The Iftar was conducted under the leadership of Panakkad Munavurali Shihab.

During the event, the temple committee members handed over the food prepared for the devotees to the mosque committee for Iftar. Shihab personally handed over the items to the gathering.

"We went to 13 different mosques to invite people for Iftar. This event was a strong affirmation of unity," professor KP Jayarajan, the chairman of the temple festival organising committee, said.

Following the Iftar, Shihab shared on social media "how beautiful the event had been". He mentioned his participation in the Iftar meeting held at the Neeleswaram Pallikkara Sri Kemanmangalam Kazhakam Bhagavathi Temple as part of the Perunkaliyattam festival.

Visiting the surrounding localities, inviting people and seeing their participation made the event truly heartwarming. Shihab said, "Such gatherings, filled with love and unity, bring hope for the future, especially in these troubled times, offering a sense of peace to the heart."

"Religious harmony can be seen here not only during the Iftar gathering but also in all matters. During floods, people of the local mosques provided shelter to the needy. The love and brotherhood shared among them is evident, and everyone considers each other siblings. The temple's festival organisers provide all necessary assistance and cooperation," said Subair Chirammal, an Iftar participant.

The Vullvakkad Jamaat Imam Aswakh Hudavi led the prayers in the Iftar gathering held in Thrikkarippur. Congress leader and MP Rajmohan Unnithan also participated.

A few days ago, the Kulari Mundya Kalavara procession was welcomed by the Beericheri Mosque committee, and the Olamara Muhyiddin Juma Masjid committee also played a key role in setting up a banner for the Perunkaliyattam (temple festival), exhibiting their support for religious harmony.