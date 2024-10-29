ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Temple Fireworks Explosion: A Timeline Of India's Tragic Events During Religious Functions

Hyderabad: Over 150 people were injured in a fireworks explosion during a festival at Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu temple at Nileswaram in Kerala's Kasagod district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Several incidents of stampedes and fireworks explosions have occurred at temples and religious gatherings across India in the last few years.

Here's a look at India's major temple tragedies in last decade: