Kerala: Students Return To Schools A Month After Wayanad Landslides

Wayanad (Kerala): Emotional scenes were witnessed on Monday as students from Vellarmala and Mundakkai schools, affected by the recent landslides, have arrived at Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School to resume their studies after over a month's hiatus. The reopening of the school marked a significant step towards recovery, symbolized by the ringing of the school bell, signifying a new beginning for these students.

A special entrance ceremony was held to welcome the 614 students from the disaster-stricken Vellarmala GVHSS and Mundakkai GLP School. The event at Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School introduced the students to their new learning environment and emphasized the theme of survival and resilience.

The school authorities had arranged for transportation and other necessary facilities to ensure a smooth transition for the students. Temporary classrooms were set up to prevent any interruption in their academic progress.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the entrance ceremony, with SC/ST Welfare Minister O.R. Kelu and T. Siddique MLA also attending the event. The ceremony underscored the collective effort to support the affected students and restore a sense of normalcy in their educational journey.

The horrific landslides took place during the early hours of July 30 in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages of Wayanad leaving at least 231 dead and 78 missing. Tragically, 62 families were completely wiped out and 183 homes disappeared as gigantic rocks lashed down with water.

The disaster took place after a night of heavy rains and subsequent landslides, flattening a few villages completely with Mundakkai and Chooralmala the worst hit.