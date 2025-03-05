Kerala Student Develops Anti-ragging App For Instant Flagging

Ernakulam: To rein in the growing menace of ragging in educational institutions, Arjun, an 18-year-old student from Muvattupuzha, has developed an innovative mobile application aimed at preventing such incidents. The app comes against the backdrop of a rising number of brutalities on campuses despite strict anti-ragging laws.

Ragging continues to be a headache for college authorities, with many students failing to report such incidents either due to fear or a lack of timely access to proper channels. The app comes to their rescue by enabling students to immediately alert relevant authorities in case they fall prey to raggers.

The app allows users to send emergency alerts to the college principal, warden and parents with a single tap. The message, which helps detect the student's location, ensures that the concerned parties can quickly reach the scene for appropriate action. This digital intervention is designed to make it easier for victims of ragging to seek help and for authorities to act swiftly.

Arjun, pursuant of a cybersecurity and ethical hacking course at a Kochi institution, came up with the idea after his friend was subjected to ragging in Bengaluru.

"The app is a response to the need for immediate action during such incidents, and it can also send direct messages to college servers, providing real-time information about ongoing ragging activities," he said.

He is trying to make the anti-ragging app available on the Google Play Store soon and is in search of sponsors to support the project and expand its reach.