Kerala Struggles With Rising Fever Cases As 2.5 Lakh People Seek Treatment Till September 26

Kasaragod (Kerala): The number of fever cases continues unabated in Kearal as 2.54 lakh people sought treatment in the government hospitals from September 1 to 26. This includes the recent spurt in dengue and rat fever cases.

A total of 1,899 cases of dengue with three fatalities along with 339 confirmed cases of Rat Fever and 24 deaths have been reported so far. Viral fevers remain the most common illnesses, prompting over 10,000 daily hospital visits across public facilities, with more than 1,000 additional patients seeking care in private hospitals.

Malappuram has been the most affected district registering 2,165, 2,118, and 1,725 patients turning up across medical facilities on September 24, 25, and 26, respectively. The symptoms include a common cold, sore throat, cough, body aches, fatigue and jaundice lasting up to three days.

Despite the rising demand for care, health officials warn against self-medication, urging patients to seek advice from only registered medical practitioners. However, many family health centres are coping with an acute staff shortage as the Community Health Centers (CHCs) often operate with only one doctor in place of the required two, constraining service availability, particularly in the afternoons. District hospitals are no better off places with the Ardram Mission having converted many facilities into family health centres to serve the patients better. Yet, insufficient appointments for nurses and doctors are hindering these efforts.

On top of it, a shortage of lab technicians poses a significant barrier to timely diagnosis and treatment. Despite a tenfold increase in patient numbers, the state’s staffing model has not been updated since 1961.

Dengue fever, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, poses a significant risk, as symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and rashes appear three to 14 days after infection.

Another concerning issue is Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection with a variety of symptoms like a sudden onset of severe and persistent high fever, widespread muscle pain and discomfort, bloodshot in the eyes and frequent bleeding from the nose. Not everyone with leptospirosis will show these symptoms, and the severity can vary based on individual immune responses. In some cases, symptoms can be milder or even absent.

Health officials continue to underline the importance of seeking timely medical attention to improve outcomes and reduce complications from infectious diseases.