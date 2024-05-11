ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Shocker: Bar Brawl Leads to Brutal Killing of Youth in Thiruvananthapuram

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Gangsters murder youth after fight in bar at Thiruvananthapuram.
Gangsters murder youth after fight in bar at Thiruvananthapuram.(ETV Bharat)

Akhil, a native of Karamana in Kerala, was engaged in a brawl with goons at a bar last week who later kidnapped him and brutally killed him. The Karamana police has seized the CCTV video footage from which those involved in the killing have been identified. Further investigation is on.

Gangsters murder youth after fight in bar at Thiruvananthapuram. (ETV Bharat)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : In broad daylight, a 26-year-old youth was brutally killed by hitting with iron road and a brick by a goons gang on his head in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Akhil, a native of Karamana. A brawl that broke out in a bar last week led to the murder, the Karamana Police said.

On Friday evening, a three member assailants' team kidnapped Akhil from his home and brought him to Kymanam, Thiruvananthapuram in a car. After reaching Kyamanam junction, they stopped the vehicle and took him out of the car and started beating on his head with an iron rod. They killed him by throwing a brick on his head a couple of times before fleeing from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the whole episode of the gruesome attack was captured on a CCTV installed in the vicinity. Police have secured the visuals and a probe is on to find out the culprits. As this ghastly incident happened in broad daylight, the busy traffic in the adjacent street is evident in the background of the CCTV video. After the assailants flew from the spot nearby, people rushed injured Akhil to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, but he was declared as brought dead.

Akhil was running a pet shop of selling ornamental fish near his house in Karamana. Police hints that quarrel with the goons has ended up in the brutal murder. Police have already identified the assailants who have been identified from the CCTV video.

