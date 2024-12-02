Kerala: Five Medical Students Dead in Collision Between Car and KSRTC Bus in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Five people lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a car and a KSRTC bus at Kalarcode, Alappuzha, Kerala. Two others sustained serious injuries and were immediately hospitalized.

The victims, students from Vandanam Medical College, were traveling in the car, which was severely damaged in the collision with a KSRTC superfast bus. Rescue teams had to cut open the mangled vehicle to free the passengers trapped inside.

The injured were rushed to Vandanam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Locals reported that the car had collided with the superfast bus, leading to the fatal crash.