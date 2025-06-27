Kerala Seeds Reach Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Mission To Study Climate Resilience

Thiruvananthapuram: Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, has taken along with him six varieties of seeds developed exclusively in Kerala for conducting experiments in space.
The aim is to study the changes that occur after sending the seeds to space, thereby seeing if technology can be developed to overcome the current climate change crisis facing crops. Since the conditions in the ISS are limited, the experiment would identify factors that can help in the development of crops in restricted environments.
The seeds were developed at the various centres of Kerala Agricultural University. The experiment is the brainchild of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), established by ISRO.
According to official sources, the selected seeds included rice, tomato, brinjal, sesame and cowpea. The Kerala Agricultural University developed these seeds, which are very popular with farmers in Kerala.
Jyothi and Uma are two high-yielding rice varieties widely used by farmers in Kerala. While Jyothi is loved by farmers for its taste, Uma is known for its high production capacity.
Jyothi rice seed was developed by Pattambi Rice Research Centre under Kerala Agricultural University in 1974. Uma rice seed was developed by the Mankombu Rice Research Centre in Alappuzha in 1998. Since it was not practical to send more varieties into space, these two varieties were selected as representative varieties from rice seeds.
The tomato seed developed at Vellayani Agricultural College is named Vellayani Vijay. The eggplant seed developed at Thrissur Agricultural College is named Surya. The sesame seed is named Thilathara, developed by the Onattukara Regional Agricultural Research Station in Kayamkulam.
The cowpea seed is named Kanakamani, developed at the Pattambi Regional Agricultural Research Station. The seeds were cultivated in the respective regions and prepared for space travel without adding any chemicals.
The research work for sending the seeds to space for study was conducted at the Vellayani Agricultural College. Further research and studies after the return of seeds from space will be carried out at the Vellayani Agricultural College.
The seeds that were taken to space weighed a ton. The weight was determined within all the limitations of the spacecraft. For this, various discussions were held several times with the European Space Agency, ISRO and NASA. The seeds were prepared, and the quantity to be carried was determined as per their instructions.
The seeds that were taken to space were rice seeds weighing just 20 grams. The seeds of tomato, brinjal, sesame and kidney beans weighed just 4 grams each. A total of 4000 seeds of rice, tomato, brinjal, sesame and kidney beans have been taken to space.
