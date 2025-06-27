ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Seeds Reach Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Mission To Study Climate Resilience

Thiruvananthapuram: Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, has taken along with him six varieties of seeds developed exclusively in Kerala for conducting experiments in space.

The aim is to study the changes that occur after sending the seeds to space, thereby seeing if technology can be developed to overcome the current climate change crisis facing crops. Since the conditions in the ISS are limited, the experiment would identify factors that can help in the development of crops in restricted environments.

The seeds were developed at the various centres of Kerala Agricultural University. The experiment is the brainchild of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), established by ISRO.

According to official sources, the selected seeds included rice, tomato, brinjal, sesame and cowpea. The Kerala Agricultural University developed these seeds, which are very popular with farmers in Kerala.

Jyothi and Uma are two high-yielding rice varieties widely used by farmers in Kerala. While Jyothi is loved by farmers for its taste, Uma is known for its high production capacity.

Jyothi rice seed was developed by Pattambi Rice Research Centre under Kerala Agricultural University in 1974. Uma rice seed was developed by the Mankombu Rice Research Centre in Alappuzha in 1998. Since it was not practical to send more varieties into space, these two varieties were selected as representative varieties from rice seeds.