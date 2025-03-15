Kerala: Sabarimala's New Darshan System Faces Challenges With Rising Crowds; Trial Run Continues

Pathanamthitta: The trial run of the newly implemented direct darshan system at Sabarimala faces challenges as the crowd rises. The trial run was operational from the morning of Meenam 1 (on March 14), when the temple opened for 'meenamaasa' pooja.

New direct darshan through 18 steps allowed devotees to visit the temple in an organised manner, as the crowd was light. This allowed devotees to enjoy a more relaxed darshan, lasting between 20 to 25 seconds, compared to the four-five seconds afforded by the traditional system.

However, with the increase in crowd size this morning, both the Kerala police and Devaswom Board officials acknowledged that the new system could not accommodate the growing number of devotees on its own. Efforts are being made to ensure that as many devotees as possible can have a fulfilling darshan experience.

Devaswom Board President P.S. Prashanth explained, "A system that provides darshan to devotees in a good manner is possible when the crowd decreases."

He added that when crowd sizes are high, both the old and new darshan systems will be used in tandem. The Devaswom Board had previously stated that if the trial of the new system proves successful, it will be implemented during the upcoming Vishu Puja and the Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage. Both the police and Devaswom Board officials are monitoring the situation closely during the trial phase.

The new system allows devotees to approach the shrine via two queues from under the flagpole, providing a direct view of the Ayyappa idol. However, those using the flyover must navigate through a longer queue, creating differing experiences for visitors.

Discussions on implementing the direct darshan system, part of the Sabarimala Master Plan, have been ongoing since the last pilgrimage season. The trial run is being conducted with the permission of the Thantri (chief priest) and the Kerala High Court. The temple will close at 10 p.m. on March 19 after completing the Meenamasa pooja.