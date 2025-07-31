ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Rapper Booked For 'Raping' Young Medic On False Marriage Promise

Kochi: A Keralite rapper and lyricist has been booked in an alleged rape case based on the complaint of a young medic. According to the complainant, the accused — Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan — sexually assaulted her at multiple locations between August 2021 and March 2023 on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered by the Thrikkakara police following a detailed statement by the survivor, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shiju PS said.

According to the complaint, the relationship began on Instagram, where Vedan initiated the contact. The woman accused him of being toxic and selfish and says he later distanced himself from her. The first assault allegedly occurred at Vedan's flat in Kozhikode, followed by repeated abuse at various places over nearly two years. She also stated that Vedan borrowed money from her during their relationship.

Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code deals with rape by a person in a position of trust or authority has been slapped on the accused. Since some of the alleged incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of Thrikkakara police station in Kochi, the FIR was lodged there.

Vedan has not yet responded publicly to the rape allegations. He had previously been arrested for possessing cannabis, after drugs were seized from his flat. Though he was later released on bail.