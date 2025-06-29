Kerala Rains: Relief Camps In Govt Schools Disrupt Academics; Many Students Take Transfer Certificates

Kottayam: As monsoon intensifies across Kerala, the state's disaster response continues to clash with its educational goals. Government schools in several districts have been converted into relief camps, leaving students in academic limbo, their future uncertain.

Since June 1, 27 government schools across the state have been turned into temporary shelters for families displaced by heavy rains and rising floodwaters. In Kottayam district alone, five relief camps are functioning, two of them inside schools. The worst-hit include Chingavanam Government UP School and Perunna Government LP School, where academic activities have come to a halt.

"Whenever I was young, we used to come here and stay. Every year when the water rises, we go here," says Joseph Mathew, 50, speaking from the relief camp at Chingavanam Government UP School. “If the water recedes even a little, we will go home. The water had not receded even when I went last time. The member and the councilor told us to come here.”

A man near the partially submerged Aluva Mahadeva Temple following heavy rainfall, at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (PTI)

Unlike the rest of the state, where schools reopened on June 2 with celebratory entrance day events, the students of Chingavanam could only mark their opening day on June 9. But their return was short-lived. Within five days, the school was converted into a relief camp again following continued rainfall.

Shanthamma, a resident of the camp, said that she does not exactly remember how many days she had been in the camp.

“It has been some two weeks. There is still water all around the house. I can’t leave without the water receding. No one has said anything about moving the camp from the school,” she shared.

Education Takes Back Seat

The first classroom at Chingavanam UP School now serves as a makeshift kitchen and dining area for the 21 people from seven families residing there. With no alternative facilities available, education has once again taken a back seat. The Varna Koodaram, which was to be set up for pre-primary students, remains uninstalled.

Despite efforts by the Kerala Public Education Department to ensure 200 working days annually by extending school hours by half an hour, schools occupied by relief camps remain closed, their students idle at home.

The repeated disruption has sparked concern and criticism from political leaders. Kottayam MLA and former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan voiced his frustration: "The authorities should save the victims, but at the same time, the future of the children should not be uncertain. This is an issue that needs urgent attention of the district administration. The district administration should take steps to prepare auditoriums or other centers for accommodation instead of schools."

Anxious Parents

Parents are growing increasingly anxious. With classes not resuming, many have started transferring their children to other institutions. At Chingavanam Govt. UP School, 10 of the 70 enrolled students have already taken transfer certificates. At Perunna Govt. LP School, which has 48 students, parents are also demanding transfers due to the prolonged suspension of classes.

Temporary relief appears to come only when floodwaters recede. Schools like Changanassery Town LP School and Puzhavath LP School resumed classes on June 26 after the affected families vacated. But the inconsistency continues to plague other institutions.

Pedestrians look on as the water level of the Periyar river increased following heavy rainfall, at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (PTI)

Currently, there are 17 families in five camps across Kottayam, two of which operate from schools. The problem extends beyond Kottayam. In Pathanamthitta, one school is housing seven displaced families. Alappuzha has 24 families in two camps, though none in schools. Ernakulam hosts nine camps—five in schools—sheltering 62 families. Thrissur is among the worst affected with 22 camps, 18 of them in schools, housing 490 families. In Thiruvananthapuram, 16 families are staying in the Inchakkal Government UP School.

The pattern remains unchanged year after year. Schools double up as shelters during floods, revealing a chronic failure to create dedicated disaster housing infrastructure. Despite repeated appeals, the demand to build permanent relief shelters remains unaddressed.

As students continue to lose valuable school days, parents, teachers, and local leaders are urging the government to act. Without a shift in policy, the cost of every monsoon may be paid in lost classroom hours and disrupted futures.