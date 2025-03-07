ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Police Search Dogs Deployed For SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation

Kerala Police dogs are being taken to the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel to detect deeply buried human remains. ( ETV Bharat )

Achampet: Efforts to locate those trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel have been intensified as rescue operations entered the 13th day. Disaster Management Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar is closely monitoring the situation and overseeing the relief measures.

In a significant development, special search dogs from Kerala, trained in detecting human remains buried deep underground, were flown in via two army helicopters on Thursday. The officers accompanying them entered the tunnel in the evening to assess the conditions. A full-scale search operation with the dogs is scheduled for Friday.

Rescue Operations and Technical Challenges

Despite using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and trained search teams, no traces of the missing individuals have been found. As part of the ongoing efforts:

Soil removal: Excavation has begun at one end, with soil being transported via a conveyor belt system.

Water drainage: Water inside the tunnel is being pumped out.

TBM machine dismantling: Plasma cutters from South Central Railway are cutting apart the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), with debris being transported out using a loco train.