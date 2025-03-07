Kerala Police Search Dogs Deployed For SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation

Achampet: Efforts to locate those trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel have been intensified as rescue operations entered the 13th day. Disaster Management Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar is closely monitoring the situation and overseeing the relief measures.
In a significant development, special search dogs from Kerala, trained in detecting human remains buried deep underground, were flown in via two army helicopters on Thursday. The officers accompanying them entered the tunnel in the evening to assess the conditions. A full-scale search operation with the dogs is scheduled for Friday.
Rescue Operations and Technical Challenges
Despite using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and trained search teams, no traces of the missing individuals have been found. As part of the ongoing efforts:
Soil removal: Excavation has begun at one end, with soil being transported via a conveyor belt system.
Water drainage: Water inside the tunnel is being pumped out.
TBM machine dismantling: Plasma cutters from South Central Railway are cutting apart the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), with debris being transported out using a loco train.
Conveyor belt repairs: The damaged conveyor system was restored and tested on Wednesday, but faced minor technical issues.
High-Level Assessments and Family Concerns
Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh, Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), visited the tunnel site on Thursday. He was briefed by Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary of the State Disaster Management Department, who arrived from Delhi to oversee operations.
Additionally, a seismology team conducted geological assessments in the Kudtipenta area, under the Thatigundala section of the Domalapenta range, to evaluate the underground conditions. During a review meeting, District Collector Badawat Santosh and SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath discussed the ongoing rescue efforts.
Meanwhile, the family of field engineer Srinivas, one of the trapped individuals, visited the tunnel office on Thursday. They met with company representatives to seek updates on relief measures and progress. Authorities remain committed to the intensified rescue mission, with search dogs and specialised teams continuing operations.
