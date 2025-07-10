Kerala Pilot Trainee Dies In Mid-Air Collision Near Canada Airport

Ernakulam: A Kerala native is among two individuals who tragically died when two small aircraft collided mid-air during a flight training session in Canada on Tuesday at 8:45 am. Sreehari Sukesh (23), a native of Thrippunithura in the Kochi district, was undergoing the training for a commercial pilot course when the fatality happened near the Steinbach South Airport in Canada's Manitoba.

Adam Penner, President of the Harv's Air Pilot Training School, confirmed that the collision happened during a "touch-and-go" exercise, a manoeuvre involving landing on the runway and immediately taking off again. The aircraft piloted by Sreehari and his classmate, Savanna, a Canadian national, collided in the sky. Preliminary information suggests that a communication error between the two planes led to the accident.

Authorities are reportedly shocked by this oversight, especially given the strict regulations for maintaining distance and ensuring clear communication between aircraft at busy training centres. Early indications suggest that the disaster might have been caused by a malfunction in communication systems or the inability of the pilots to see the approaching aircraft.

Both planes, which collided shortly after taking off from the airport, caught fire and crashed into a field approximately 400 meters from the airstrip. The scattered debris clearly illustrates the intensity of the impact, in which both pilots died instantaneously, while there were no other occupants in the aircraft.

Sreehari Sukesh (23). (ETV Bharat)

Sreehari had already obtained his Private Pilot License (PPL) and was undergoing training for his Commercial Pilot License (CPL), essential for flying commercial aircraft. Mandatory manoeuvres like 'touch-and-go' are critical components of the training. Savanna, on the other hand, was in the initial stages of her private pilot license training.

The tragic accident has sparked significant discussions on aviation training safety standards, particularly highlighting the urgent need for more stringent communication and air traffic control protocols. The Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has launched a detailed investigation into the accident, hoping to identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Sreehari's maternal uncle Deepesh told ETV Bharat that the flying school authorities informed the family about Sreehari's accidental death. "The tragedy has brought immense sorrow and an irreplaceable loss to us. Efforts are underway to bring his body back to India as soon as possible. We will approach the Chief Minister and Union Ministers for this purpose, as we need everyone's support in this hour of crisis," he added.

Sreehari was the son of Sukesh, an official with the Central Bank, and Deepa, an official with USA Global, both from Thrippunithura. He has a sister.