Kerala Petrol Pump Owner Asked To Pay Rs 1.5-Lakh Fine For Denying Woman Toilet Facility

The incident occurred on May 8, 2024, when the teacher, C A Jayakumari, stopped at the petrol pump in Payyoli around 11 pm for refuelling.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 8, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kozhikkode: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a petrol pump owner to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation to a teacher for not opening the toilet at the premises. The case was filed by C A Jayakumari, a resident of Ezhakulam in Pathanamthitta, against the owner of the filling station in Thenankal of Payyoli under Kozhikode.

The incident occurred on May 8, 2024, when the teacher was returning home in Ezhakulam from Kasaragod by car. She stopped at the petrol pump in Payyoli around 11 pm for refuelling and requested the key to use the toilet. However, the staff refused to open the toilet, saying "The key was with the manager and he went home".

Following this, Jayakumari reported the matter to the police, who arrived at the spot and broke open the toilet. Subsequently, the teacher filed a complaint with the police, and an FIR was registered.

The commission noted that basic facilities like restrooms are necessary when operating a petrol pump, and the absence of such facilities is unacceptable. Based on this, the commission directed the petrol pump owner to pay Rs 1,5 lakh in compensation to the teacher along with Rs 15,000 as court expenses. The verdict was pronounced by the commission's president, Bebechan Vechuchira, and Nishad Thangappan, a member.

