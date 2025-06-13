ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim

Kasaragod: A government employee in Kerala has been suspended for making an offensive comment on Facebook about a Keralite nurse who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

The employee, identified as A Pavithran, a junior superintendent at the Vellarikundu taluk office in Kasaragod district, was suspended by the District Collector Inbasekar K. Pavithran was suspended on Friday after he mocked Ranjitha, a nurse from Pathanamthitta, who was among the crash's victims.

In a Facebook post, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan described Pavithran's remarks as "disgraceful" and said the suspension order was issued immediately after the post came to his attention.

The Kerala Police have said that a case will be filed against Pavithran. The post also contained obscene remarks. Following the post, there was a huge protest.