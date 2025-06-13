Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim

Kasaragod: A government employee in Kerala has been suspended for making an offensive comment on Facebook about a Keralite nurse who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.
The employee, identified as A Pavithran, a junior superintendent at the Vellarikundu taluk office in Kasaragod district, was suspended by the District Collector Inbasekar K. Pavithran was suspended on Friday after he mocked Ranjitha, a nurse from Pathanamthitta, who was among the crash's victims.
In a Facebook post, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan described Pavithran's remarks as "disgraceful" and said the suspension order was issued immediately after the post came to his attention.
The Kerala Police have said that a case will be filed against Pavithran. The post also contained obscene remarks. Following the post, there was a huge protest.
Ranjitha, a mother of two, was working as a nurse in the United Kingdom. She had traveled to Kerala for a four-day visit to complete formalities related to her government job, with plans to rejoin the service after a stint abroad. She died when she boarded the ill-fated flight on her return.
Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited Ranjitha's residence in Pullad in Pathanamthitta district and consoled her two sobbing children and grief-stricken family members.
The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), carrying 242 people-- including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-- crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Only one person survived the crash, and over 240 people lost their lives.
Read More