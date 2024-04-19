Kerala Nurse's Mother Flying to Yemen to Save Her Daughter from Death Sentence

Kochi : In an attempt to save Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya who was sentenced to death by Yemeni court, her mother Premakumari has decided to go to Yemen and request the Yemeni citizen's family to forgive her daughter. Premakumari will travel to Yemen tomorrow to meet Nimishipriya. Nimishapriya was accused in the murder of a Yemeni citizen and sentenced to death.

Prema Kumari will leave for Yemen on Saturday morning at 5:30 am from Nedumbassery and go to Mumbai. From there in the evening she will proceed to Oman and then to Yemen. Samuel Jerome, a Yemeni businessman and social activist from Tamil Nadu will also accompany Premakumari.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she was going to meet her daughter after twelve years and that she will meet Yemeni's family in person and will beg for forgiveness. She said that she is very grateful to the country of Yemen and to all those who are working for her daughter's release. She expressed her hope that her daughter will be forgiven by the family of the Yemeni citizen.

The request for permission to go to Yemen by Premakumari and Save Nimisha Priya Forum was rejected by the central government citing security reasons first. Following this, Premakumari approached the Delhi High Court seeking help to save her daughter's life and seeking permission to go to Yemen. Then, after a legal battle, the court allowed Nimisha's mother and Samuel Jerome to go to Yemen on their own.

The incident related to the case was happened in 2017. The case was that Nimisha Priya, a native of Kollangode Palakkad, who was staying in Yemen, killed a native of Yemen named Talal Abdul Mahdi.

Joint venture that turned her life upside down: After marriage, Nimisha Priya went to Yemen again as a nurse in 2012. Her husband Tommy also went to work in Yemen. Nimisha then started a clinic in partnership with Yemeni citizen Talal Abdul Mahdi. After opening the clinic, her husband and daughter returned to India. But in the meantime, due to the outbreak of war in Yemen, Nimish was unable to return.

With this, Nimisha was trapped there by the Yemeni citizen. Nimisha and another Yemeni girl were allegedly physically and mentally abused by Talal Abdul Mahdi. Talal seized their passports as well. Unable to tolerate his harassment, Nimisha and the Yemeni woman escaped with their passports after injecting him with drugs.

But the police caught them and put them in jail. Meanwhile, when Talal's body was found in their clinic in a mutilated state, she was charged with murder. Nimisha was unable to convince the Yemeni trial court that she did not kill Talal. With this, Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death and the Yemeni woman was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The trial court rejected Nimisha's appeal against this. She then approached the Supreme Court of Yemen against the verdict. But the Supreme Court also rejected the appeal. With this, Nimisha's life fell in danger. She can escape from the death penalty only if the heirs of the murdered person pardon her. For this, her mother is going to Yemen to meet the family of the Yemeni citizen in person.