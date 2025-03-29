ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Facing Execution In Yemen Sends Distress Message

Ernakulam: Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen, has sent a distress message claiming that prison authorities have received orders for her execution. The message, conveyed to the Save Nimisha Priya Forum, has raised concerns, but there is no official confirmation of the development. Forum convenor Babu John stated that Nimisha shared the information based on what she had heard inside the prison, and they are yet to verify its authenticity.

A native of Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, Nimisha Priya was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mehdi. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her appeals, including one to Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council, were rejected in November 2023.

The Save Nimisha Priya Action Council and her family have been working to negotiate blood money (diya) with the family of the victim, Talal Abdo Mehdi, in hopes of securing a pardon under Islamic law. However, despite months of negotiations by her mother and action committees, the victim’s family has refused to withdraw the case.

It may be recalled that Nimisha moved to Yemen in 2012 to work as a nurse and later partnered with Talal Abdo Mehdi to open a clinic. However, she allegedly suffered prolonged physical and mental abuse, with Talal also confiscating her passport.