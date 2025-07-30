Kerala Nuns' Arrest: Congress MPs Seek Centre's Intervention; Chhattisgarh CM Sai Says Police Doing Their Duty

Raipur/New Delhi: The arrest of two Kerala nuns from the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and proselytisation has rocked the political spectrum across the country as several leaders from Opposition parties have slammed the move and demanded their immediate release.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Congress members K C Venugopal and K Suresh said the incident is "deeply disturbing and shocking" as the nuns are innocent and were doing social work by providing palliative care for cancer patients. Venugopal said the nuns were manhandled and "falsely accused" of religious conversion and human trafficking by Bajrang Dal members. The two nuns were stopped at the Durg railway station while they were travelling to Agra.

"These two nuns have been in jail without any reason for the last five days. What a cruelty this is. Is the country a banana republic ?... We wrote to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and the Home Minister of India seeking the release of the nuns. But the CM is repeating the same version of the Bajrang Dal. What a shame," Venugopal said.

"This is a high time to act upon. If the government is not acting, the situation will get out of control. The situation in Kerala is also burning, everywhere agitation is happening... The government has to intervene, we need a clear answer, and they have to release (the nuns) immediately," Venugopal said.

Suresh too raised the issue and demanded the Central government's intervention. He said the nuns are innocent and were doing social work. "I also appeal to the Union Home Ministry to intervene in this issue. Both the nuns are innocent," he said.

BJP Durg MP Vijay Baghel, on the other hand, alleged a conspiracy by the Congress MPs to disturb communal harmony and came out in support of the Chhattisgarh government for arresting the nuns. He claimed that three tribal girls from Chhattisgarh were allegedly lured to Durg railway station by two nuns - one from Agra and the other from Jabalpur.

"Around 8:30 am, one of the girls was seen crying, which drew the attention of some responsible citizens. When asked, she said she was brought there forcibly and wanted to return home," he said. Baghel added that social media posts led to a crowd gathering, including Bajrang Dal members and the police. He questioned the presence of the nuns, saying, "Why did they come to Chhattisgarh for the first time and not stay anywhere except the station? These are serious questions."

He accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, of spreading misinformation about the incident. "This is a conspiracy to malign the image of the well-governed, sensitive government in Chhattisgarh and create tension between two religions. Are we not supposed to protect our daughters in Chhattisgarh?" he asked.

Targeting Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, veteran CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said in a press conference, "The nuns, Sister Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis, have been put behind bars on false charges. They were beaten up and mistreated in the presence of the police. Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the deputy chief minister, has some cases filed against him. I will not discuss that as this is the BJP's internal matter to reward people with criminal charges with constitutional posts."

"I met the nuns in the Durg Central Jail and also talked to the parents of the girls. The family members said neither a conversion nor a trafficking took place. Then why were they arrested? The FIR is fabricated and should be cancelled immediately," she added.

Talking to journalists at Raipur airport before leaving for Delhi, Sai said the police are doing their job. "Yesterday (Tuesday), a delegation from the Opposition, including MPs and MLAs, met me and had a discussion," he added.

MPs from CPI, CPI(M) and Kerala Congress (Mani) submitted a memorandum to Sai alleging that this case is an attack on the rights of minorities. They demanded that the FIR be cancelled and the nuns be released, that those who beat up the nuns and the girls should be arrested, that the three girls should be handed over to their parents and should not be stopped from going to Agra for jobs and that the Christian community should be given security and religious rights given by the Constitution.