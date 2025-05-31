Kerala MP Writes To Aviation Minister Demanding Bihta Airport To Be Named After Peasant Leader Sahajanand Saraswati

Patna: Sandosh Kumar P, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member from Kerala, has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to name the Bihta airport in Bihar after peasant leader and ascetic Swami Sahajanand Saraswati to give due recognition to his legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of a new civil enclave, including an airport for civilian use at Bihta, around 30 km west of the state capital Patna. The place already has a big air force base. "I have written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation demanding the naming of the upcoming airport at Bihta after Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, the legendary leader of the peasant movement, and the first president of the All India Kisan Sabha," Kumar told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

In the May 30 letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, Kumar pointed out to Naidu that the naming of the airport after Swami Sahajanand would not be merely symbolic but also historically and morally befitting. "It would honour the legacy of a great son of Bihar who dedicated his life to the upliftment of peasants and rural poor, and whose vision still resonates with lakhs of farmers across the country," the letter reads.

The CPI(M) MP added that at a time when the rural and agrarian question was once again at the centre of the national discourse, recognising such a figure was necessary. "Swami Sahajanand Saraswati was not only a spiritual scholar but also an uncompromising champion of the oppressed peasantry. His leadership in Bihar during the colonial era fundamentally altered the landscape of agrarian politics. He led massive struggles against the exploitative zamindari system and built powerful farmer mobilisations that laid the foundation of the modern kisan movement in India," he added.

Exuding hope that the Union government will fulfil his demand, Kumar wrote in the letter that Sahajanand was a staunch advocate of socialism and a lifelong fighter for justice. "His political convictions brought him close to the Communist movement, and he remains a towering figure in India's progressive and agrarian landscape."

Sahajanand Saraswati was born on February 22, 1889, in the United Provinces (present-day Uttar Pradesh). He became a monk, and the epicentre of his initial socio-economic reform activities was in Bihar, which gradually spread to other parts of the country and resulted in the formation of the All India Kisan Sabha.

Sahajanand later established an 'ashram' at Bihta and carried out his reformatory work from there. The Bihta civilian airport enclave will cost Rs 2,613 crore. A Russian firm, the Joint Stock Company Industrial Association Vozrozhdenie, will construct it by April 2027. The airport will facilitate the landing of large aircraft and international flights, which are presently unable to land at the Patna airport due to its short runway, which is just a little over 2,000 metres.