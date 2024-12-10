Kerala Motor Dept Mulls Mandatory Probation Period For Driving Licence

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) intends to roll out a revised procedure for the distribution of driving licences with a probationary period for new drivers. Rather than receiving a full license immediately after clearing the driving test, drivers will be issued a probationary licence first which can later be upgraded to a fully valid one contingent upon the driver demonstrating safe driving behaviour during the probationary period, lasting between six months and one year.

"The purpose of the reform is to ensure accident-free travel and create a new driving culture, and discussions for this are in progress," transport commissioner C H Nagaraju said.

The driver of the car that killed six medical students in Alappuzha was a student who obtained a licence five months ago. Although he was not speeding, lack of experience was found to be one of the reasons for the accident. Following this, the MVD brings fresh changes to the distribution of licences in Kerala.

What is a probationary license?

Instead of issuing a driving licence based solely on the test, the MVD aims to issue licences by observing how one drives. This observation period is called the probationary period. A person who passes the learner's and driving tests will first be issued a probationary license.

What is the Probation period?

The MVD has decided to consider a period of six months to one year after passing the learner's exam as probation. During this period, authorities will monitor all matters related to driving a vehicle like whether the vehicle is being driven abiding by traffic rules and the license will be issued later after the observation.

Major Changes in Driving Test

The transport department is also aiming to bring about major changes in learner's and driving exams. The learner's exam will be revised with an increase in the number of questions on practical knowledge in driving. There will also be negative marks. The authorities have decided to implement this within three months. The authorities also clarified that the track test will be conducted in a manner where the driver will face a simulation of the real conditions on the roads excluding the H test (for cars) and the 8 test (for bikes).