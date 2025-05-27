Kerala Monsoon Fury Claims 17 Lives, Relief Camps Swell Amid Widespread Devastation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to battle the relentless southwest monsoon, with the death toll climbing to 17 after two more fatalities were reported today. A ten-year-old boy tragically drowned in a Thrissur pond, and a man fishing in a Palakkad stream was swept away by strong currents, officials said.
In Thrissur’s Cherumkuzhi, Sarun, 10, succumbed after slipping into a pond; his brother, who also fell in, was rescued by quick-thinking locals. In Palakkad’s Thenkurissi, Ramesh Ramankutty was carried away while fishing in the Panayamchira stream. Despite desperate attempts by his friends, Ramesh was only found hours later and passed away after being rushed to the hospital.
The incessant rains have unleashed widespread damage across numerous districts. Currently, 14 relief camps are providing shelter to 240 individuals from 71 families.
Wayanad has borne the brunt of the disruptions, with rivers overflowing in Veniyode and vital access roads to interior communities completely washed out. In Kulakkimuttan Kunnu Colony, residents are now relying on makeshift Arecanut log bridges after a road near a culvert collapsed, severing their connection to workplaces and emergency services. Around 30 families face potential displacement with each new downpour and are urgently appealing to authorities for road restoration.
In Palakkad, a tree toppled by strong winds crashed onto Sunny’s house in Attappadi’s Nakkupathi, causing partial destruction, though the family managed to escape. This incident brings the total number of damaged houses in the area to eight this season. In Kothinjampara, a compound wall near Kalyani's house collapsed, forcing her family to evacuate. Over 50 houses across Palakkad have been damaged by the monsoon so far.
Kozhikode’s Mavoor and Chathanamangalam panchayats remain heavily waterlogged. Train services between Kozhikode and Shoranur were temporarily halted when a tree fell onto the tracks, damaging power lines. Approximately 15 houses in Mavoor are submerged, with affected families moved to temporary shelters. Three relief camps are active in Kozhikode district, housing 88 people from 30 households.
In Idukki, fallen trees have disrupted traffic along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway and caused damage to parked vehicles in Mankulam. Power outages continue to plague interior villages. In Nedumkandam, a recently constructed road has developed significant craters as rainwater surged through trenches dug for fibre optic cables, prompting residents to demand immediate repairs for the deteriorating road conditions.
Heavy rain and strong winds have also lashed Kannur district, resulting in the destruction of crops worth lakhs of rupees and damage to homes in hilly regions. More than ten houses in Elayavoor were hit by a whirlwind. In Taliparamba, an eight-year-old girl sustained injuries when a tree fell onto her house and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.
Sea erosion has intensified significantly in Kochi’s Kannamaly region, leading to flooded homes and impassable roads. Residents express frustration that this recurring annual crisis remains unaddressed despite repeated pleas for long-term solutions.
Authorities have issued flood alerts as water levels in rivers and dams steadily rise. The Moozhiyar Dam has reached red alert levels, prompting the Collector to warn of impending shutter openings. Residents along the Kakka River have been advised to maintain vigilance. Three shutters of the Malankara Dam have already been raised to 1.5 meters.
With wind speeds forecast to reach 60 kmph, residents in coastal and highland areas have been urged to exercise extreme caution. Fishermen are strictly prohibited from venturing into the sea, with officials warning of legal action against violators. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam continue to experience heavy downpours and squally weather.
Train services remain partially impacted, with the Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amrita Express running three hours behind schedule, the Parasuram Express delayed by ten minutes, and the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru 1637 Express three hours late.
Meanwhile, in Kasaragod, concerns are being raised about the quality of national highway construction. The district administration is preparing to submit a report to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Megha Constructions for allegedly disregarding safety directives. Areas like Veeramalakunnu and Mattalayi, known for landslides, continue to pose hazards. A migrant worker recently died in a landslide in Mattalayi, and locals claim unscientific earthworks in the region are still ongoing.