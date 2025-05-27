ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Monsoon Fury Claims 17 Lives, Relief Camps Swell Amid Widespread Devastation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to battle the relentless southwest monsoon, with the death toll climbing to 17 after two more fatalities were reported today. A ten-year-old boy tragically drowned in a Thrissur pond, and a man fishing in a Palakkad stream was swept away by strong currents, officials said.

In Thrissur’s Cherumkuzhi, Sarun, 10, succumbed after slipping into a pond; his brother, who also fell in, was rescued by quick-thinking locals. In Palakkad’s Thenkurissi, Ramesh Ramankutty was carried away while fishing in the Panayamchira stream. Despite desperate attempts by his friends, Ramesh was only found hours later and passed away after being rushed to the hospital.

The incessant rains have unleashed widespread damage across numerous districts. Currently, 14 relief camps are providing shelter to 240 individuals from 71 families.

Wayanad has borne the brunt of the disruptions, with rivers overflowing in Veniyode and vital access roads to interior communities completely washed out. In Kulakkimuttan Kunnu Colony, residents are now relying on makeshift Arecanut log bridges after a road near a culvert collapsed, severing their connection to workplaces and emergency services. Around 30 families face potential displacement with each new downpour and are urgently appealing to authorities for road restoration.

Monsoon has ravaged several parts of Kerala (ETV Bharat)

In Palakkad, a tree toppled by strong winds crashed onto Sunny’s house in Attappadi’s Nakkupathi, causing partial destruction, though the family managed to escape. This incident brings the total number of damaged houses in the area to eight this season. In Kothinjampara, a compound wall near Kalyani's house collapsed, forcing her family to evacuate. Over 50 houses across Palakkad have been damaged by the monsoon so far.

Kozhikode’s Mavoor and Chathanamangalam panchayats remain heavily waterlogged. Train services between Kozhikode and Shoranur were temporarily halted when a tree fell onto the tracks, damaging power lines. Approximately 15 houses in Mavoor are submerged, with affected families moved to temporary shelters. Three relief camps are active in Kozhikode district, housing 88 people from 30 households.