Kerala Monk Found Dead on Railway Tracks In Telangana; Family Suspects Foul Play

Thrissur: A 37-year-old Malayali monk was found dead under mysterious circumstances on railway tracks near Telangana's Khammam railway station. Alleging foul play, his family has demanded a thorough investigation into his death.

The deceased, identified as Sreebin, also known as Brahmananda Giri Swami, hailed from Mangad in Kunnamkulam in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said.

According to Saneesh, Sreebin's relative, he had been living in an ashram in Nepal for several years after embracing asceticism. Sreebin was travelling from his ashram in Nepal to his hometown in Kerala when the incident occurred. His body was recovered near Khammam railway station on Saturday, he said.

The mystery surrounding Sreebin's death has been deepened by his last phone conversation. Relatives said while returning to Kerala by train from Nepal, Sreebin called a friend in Kunnamkulam. During this conversation, Sreebin reportedly told his friend that he was in danger and anything could happen. Just hours after this crucial phone call, Sreebin was found dead along the railway tracks near Khammam station.

The content of this phone conversation strengthens suspicion over his death. However, it remains unclear as to under what circumstances a monk had told that he was in danger.

Sreebin's family members have filed complaints with the Railway Police and Kunnamkulam Police, demanding a detailed investigation into his death. The lack of typical injuries or marks usually seen after falling from a train has added to their doubts. A clear picture of the cause of death will emerge once the post-mortem report is released, police said.

The family members received information about Sreebin's death on June 28. "We have submitted a petition to Union Minister Suresh Gopi and BJP national executive committee member P K Krishnadas, requesting an inquiry into the incident," Saneesh said.

After embracing asceticism, Sreebin had been living in an ashram in Nepal but there is no information about why he decided to travel to Kerala. His life in the ashram, his relationships there and the purpose of his journey back to Kerala will be crucial aspects of the investigation.

Sreebin's body, was brought from Khammam and cremated at Shanthitheeram in Thrissur, Saneesh said. His relatives are determined to uncover the truth behind his mysterious death.