Kerala MLA Uma Thomas Critically Injured After Falling At Kochi Stadium During Dance Event

Ernakulam: Kerala MLA Uma Thomas sustained serious injuries after falling from the gallery of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi. The accident occurred while she was attending a dance event. The MLA is currently on a ventilator due to her critical condition.

Uma Thomas had arrived at the stadium to participate in the Mridangam Dance programme where 12,000 Bharatanatyam dancers were performing in an attempt to set a Guinness Book of World Record. The freak mishap occurred during this event.

The MLA slipped and fell while speaking to Minister Saji Cherian and others in the VIP gallery. Reports indicate that she fell approximately 10 feet, equivalent to the height of a one-storey building, and struck her head on the concrete. Eyewitnesses reported severe bleeding from her head injury. Doctors confirmed that she was conscious when she was brought to the hospital. Medical tests and procedures are going on, with primary treatment administered in an ambulance before being admitted to the hospital.

The MLA had arrived at the venue just before the programme began. While approaching Minister Saji Cherian to speak, she accidentally fell after hitting a temporary barricade erected in the gallery. She was immediately shifted to the hospital in an ambulance stationed outside the stadium.