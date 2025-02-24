Kerala: Youth Massacres 5 Persons Including Brother, Grandmother, Girlfriend, Her Parents; His Mother Critical

Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old young man hacked to death 5 people, including his brother, grandmother, girlfriend and her parents at Venjaramoodu in the Thiruvananthapuram area of Kerala on Monday. The accused identified as Affan attacked 6 people in all.

The police have officially confirmed the death of 5 of the victims. The 6th victim is the accused's mother Shemi and she is admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. The statement given to the police said that he killed three people in Perumala, two in Chullalam and one in Pangot. Accused grandmother Salma Beevi (88), his 13-year-old brother Afsan and his girlfriend Fasana were murdered at the accused's house in Pangot.

The police said that the accused in the massacre case had carried out a series of murderous attacks since this morning. The girlfriend's parents, Latif and Shahida, were killed at S.N. Puram in Chullalam. Police say after the murder, the accused came to the police station and confessed to the crime. It is also reported that the accused gave a preliminary statement to the police that he had financial obligations abroad and had borrowed large sums of money.

The accused was abroad with his father. He had returned recently. Younger brother Afsan is a class 9 student at Venjaramoodu School. While reaching the police station and confessing to the crime, the accused revealed to the police that he had consumed rat poison. Following this, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The investigation is progressing under the charge of Attingal DySP.