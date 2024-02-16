Kerala: Man Injured in Wild Elephant Attack Dies in Wayanad

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 30 minutes ago

A man was killed after he was attacked by a wild elephant in Wayanad district of Kerala

A 55-year-old man died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Wayanad district of Kerala. The man was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College but he succumbed to his injuries.

Wayanad (Kerala): A man, who was seriously injured after being trampled by a wild elephant on Friday morning has died, in Pulpally in the Wayanad district of Kerala, an official said.

55-year-old Pulpally Pakkam Vellachal Paul, an employee of the Kuruvadweep Tourist Center, died. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College. A wild elephant attacked Paul at the Cheriyamala junction at 9.30 am, the official added.

Sources said that Paul was scared when he saw the elephant while he was going to work. "The elephant came back and kicked Paul in the chest. Paul's ribs were broken. The labourers who were working nearby came running after hearing Paul's screams. They made a noise and chased the wild elephant. Immediately Paul was taken to the Mananthavadi Medical College Hospital. After an emergency surgery, he was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College," sources added. This is the second person killed in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad within a week.

On February 10, a man was killed by a wild tusker in Kerala's Wayanad. The victim was identified as Padamala Panachiyil Aji, a 47-year-old local from Mananthavady. According to local sources, Aji was attacked by the tusker, which ventures into the residential area, in front of a friend's house. Sources also said that the elephant attacked Aji by breaking the gate of the house and entering the courtyard.

In the wild tusker attack, Aji died on the spot according to locals.

Wild Elephant

