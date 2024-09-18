Kerala Man Confirmed To Be Affected With Mpox Infection: Health Dept

Malappuram (Kerala): The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday confirmed that a Mpox case was reported from the Malappuram District in the state.

"A man from Edvanna was suffering from Mpox. He is undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College. He was admitted to the Manjeri Medical College on Tuesday with MPox symptoms. The virus was confirmed in the virology lab test, which was done at the Kozhikode Medical College," a senior health department official said.

According to the official, the man who was diagnosed with Mpox had come to the state from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week. "He suffered from fever and also had lumps similar to chicken pox on his skin. So, he consulted a dermatologist. Upon the advice of the dermatologist, the man got himself admitted to the Manjeri Medical College," the official added.

This is the first time that the disease has been confirmed in Kerala. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that anybody who comes from a foreign country should inform the state health department.

"If anybody has Mpox symptoms, they should inform the health department," Veena George added. She also informed that expatriates who have arrived in other districts of the state will also be subjected to surveillance.

Mpox which is caused by the Monkeypox virus, is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Mpox spreads from person to person mainly through close contact with an infected person.