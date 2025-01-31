Kerala Leads In Localisation Of Sustainable Development Goals

New Delhi: The Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament states that Kerala leads the way among states in localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The state uses a robust, community-based model that leverages its strong local governance institutions.

Awareness and community engagement

Awareness and community engagement efforts focus on educating local officials on the relevance of poverty alleviation and environmental resilience which are led by state and national leaders. The state's Local Self Government Department with technical support from the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) have developed comprehensive guidelines and processes to incorporate SDGs into local planning. The state has a real-time SDG dashboard to monitor the panchayats and is able to use such localised data for decision making and to provide insights into development indicators.

Waste to wealth

The Erattayar gram panchayat in Idukki district of Kerala has emerged as a model of sustainable development and community empowerment. By focusing on waste management, the panchayat preserves the environment and creates jobs, particularly for women. The strategy involves door-to-door collection, resource recovery and recycling reaching over 4,600 households and 500 institutions. Around 30 women are employed in the panchayat earning an average of Rs 10,000 per month. The Haritha Karma Sena, with 28 dedicated members, plays a crucial role in this effort by collecting user fees from around 85 per cent of households and 90 per cent of institutions, generating approximately Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The materials are meticulously segregated and sent to private agencies for further processing. The panchayat collects four tonnes of plastic and other non-biodegradable items every month. The initiative not only fosters cleanliness but also empowers women.

Similarly, Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh has prioritised biodegradable waste management as part of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen Phase 2 by establishing waste management infrastructure in 784 gram panchayats 1,898 villages including 8,507 NADEP (a method of organic composting that produces fertiliser from organic materials) compost pits.

Localisation efforts are driven by the SDG Coordination Centres (SDGCCs) in states and Union Territories by governments in partnership with implementing agencies. The SDGCs are operational in 10 states including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These centres play a pivotal role in supporting and facilitating implementation on the ground. This is achieved through integrated policymaking, fostering interlinkages and synergies, establishing monitoring systems, adopting a convergence-based approach and fostering participation at all levels of government among all stakeholders. The NITI Aayog is transitioning to SDG Coordination and Acceleration Centres by 2030. The centres will uphold the current SDGCC approach while encouraging innovative solutions, scaling up successful initiatives and fostering synergistic collaborations among diverse stakeholders.