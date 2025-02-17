Kochi: Avian Rescuer Mukesh Jain Saved 6,000 Birds, Campaigns Against Plastic, Nylon Kite Strings

Kochi: When information about a bird in danger reaches Mukesh Jain, he never fails to turn up at the spot to rescue it. A native of Mattancherry, Mukesh Jain has saved lives of 6,000 birds over the last decade and a half. Over the years, he has come to be known as the "bird rescuer" of Kochi, always just a phone call away, whether it’s day or night, when there is a need to rescue a bird.

Mukesh Jain's compassion for birds began after he started noticing crows, eagles, and pigeons falling to the ground, caught in threads used for kite flying in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. He explained that the problem arises from people using plastic strings instead of cotton threads for kite flying, which is illegal. He began awareness campaigns on his own to combat the use of plastic threads for kite flying.

Due to kite flying, it became common to see birds tangled in plastic strings high up in trees, left hanging and injured. When locals noticed such incidents, they would immediately inform Mukesh Jain. He would rush to the spot to rescue the birds, considering it an integral part of his life. For this purpose, he created a small tool to help rescue birds from great heights. Once rescued, he would provide the necessary treatment to the birds, sometimes even taking them to the Fort Kochi Veterinary Hospital for further care. Some eagles have even undergone surgeries to be saved.

Unforgettable Experiences

Mukesh Jain shares that there have been many unforgettable moments in his bird rescue operations over the years. One time, while he was in Bengaluru for personal matters, he received a phone call from Kochi. An eagle was trapped, and it was urgent to save it. Without a second thought, he boarded the next flight back to Kochi. He rescued the eagle before nightfall.

That was the most costly rescue operation he had undertaken, but remembering such moments brings him both happiness and fulfilment. However, he also has painful memories. On one occasion, while trying to rescue a bird stuck in a tree, he noticed a nearby beehive. Attempting to rescue the bird would disturb the bees, possibly leading to undesirable consequences, so he had to leave the bird behind, apologizing to it.

There have been days when he has rescued up to six birds in a single day. During the kite-flying season, he often has to rescue one to four birds daily.

Helpline Number

Seventeen years ago, he publicized his mobile number to start his rescue efforts. He even published newspaper notices encouraging people to inform him about birds in distress. In the early days, he relied on the help of coconut tree climbers to rescue birds caught in kite strings. However, as it became difficult to rely on the climbers, he began considering alternative methods and started organizing suitable tools to carry out the rescues on his own.

Awareness Campaigns

Since most of those involved in kite flying are children, Mukesh organizes awareness campaigns aimed at them. He advocates for the use of cotton strings, which are biodegradable and safer for birds. He has created a pledge card with a vow not to use plastic or nylon strings for kite flying and encourages people to take this pledge. If anyone is seen buying plastic threads for kite flying, Mukesh replaces them with cotton threads and ensures the plastic ones are destroyed.

Legal Victory

Mukesh also fought a legal battle against the use of plastic strings for kite flying. He obtained a favourable ruling from the High Court and also approached the Green Tribunal with the same request. The police, fire department, and locals all cooperate with his efforts, he says.

Providing Bird Nests

when Mukesh noticed a significant decrease in the population of crows, he took the initiative to provide nests for them. Every year, he distributes over a thousand nests, ensuring that the ones he distributes are eco-friendly. The expenses for these activities are borne by Mukesh himself, which brings him joy. Being a businessman, Mukesh is also active in other charitable activities. For example, he constructed a house worth eight lakh rupees for flood victims in Wayanad.

Mukesh Jain’s life is truly an inspiring example of compassion for living beings. He is a living symbol of the great love for life and nature in Mattancherry.