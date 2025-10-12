Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says 'RSS Must Allow Allegations To Be Probed Fully'
Anandu Aji was found dead in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged to have been abused by RSS members.
New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) must allow allegations of abuse by its members of an IT professional allegedly leading to his suicide, to be investigated fully.
In a post on X, Vadra said, "The RSS must allow these allegations to be investigated fully. In his suicide message Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS".
She said the Aii clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. "If true, then this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action, they must come clean. Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken".
Aji (26), was found dead in a lodge room in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram on October 9. Aji, a native of Thampalakad in Kottayam district, was reportedly suffering from severe mental distress following alleged repeated sexual abuse by members of the RSS. According to local media reports, Aji's body was found hanging in a lodge room in Thampanoor. The body was discovered by the lodge staff on Thursday evening.
In a scheduled post on his Instagram account, which went live the same day, Anandu said he decided to end his life after fighting severe mental health disorders, including depression, for years. These disorders, he allegedly, were caused by the horrific sexual abuse he was subjected to in his childhood.
"I’m committing suicide not because of any girl, love affair, debt, or anything like that. I’m doing this because of my anxiety and depressive episodes. Also, because of my medicines, I can’t concentrate on my work,” he said.
Anandu, who joined the RSS as a child, alleged that the organisation was responsible for his mental illnesses, which was caused by repeated sexual and physical abuse he suffered in his childhood.
