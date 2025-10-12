ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says 'RSS Must Allow Allegations To Be Probed Fully'

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) must allow allegations of abuse by its members of an IT professional allegedly leading to his suicide, to be investigated fully.

In a post on X, Vadra said, "The RSS must allow these allegations to be investigated fully. In his suicide message Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS".

She said the Aii clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. "If true, then this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action, they must come clean. Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken".