Kerala Hospital Launches Bone-Regenerating Drugs Bonix And Caspro

Thiruvananthapuram: Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram has launched drugs that regenerate bones. After the decadal process by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the drugs 'Bonix' and 'Caspro' were officially launched on January 24, Dr Manoj Komath and Dr Francis from the research team said.

The current method is to remove the infection that affects the bones through surgery and replace it with bone taken from other parts of the body or using synthetic materials. If there is an infection in one place, the bone will die. There is no way except removal. To reunite these bones, the patient must be given strong antibiotics and pills for a long time.

Komath said this can be avoided with the new technology. "It took about a decade to complete the tests of these two new drugs as per international standards and obtain marketing approval from the drug controller. The drugs will be made available to the public at a third of the price of the imported ones. For instance, if the imported drug costs Rs 25,000, it will be available in the market for just Rs 8,000," he said.

The drugs will be delivered to the infected areas through surgery, Dr HV Eshwar, professor of Neurosurgery at Sree Chitra and a member of the research team, told ETV Bharat. The antibiotics will enter the bones through the bioceramic components contained in Bonix, which contain the same minerals as human bones, he added.

Bonix will deliver the necessary antibiotics to the bones for up to 30 days. Since it has the same chemical composition as the bone, Bonix will blend into the area where the bone parts have been removed. This will help the bones regenerate, he said.

However, Caspro works differently. Easwar said Caspro can be described as a bone cement. When Caspro is applied, gypsum-based minerals deliver medicine to the bones which combines with the bone and regenerates the damaged part. Caspro can be applied in the desired shape by adding water and kneading. Antibiotics and medicines can be mixed in powder or liquid form with Caspr, which will deliver the necessary medicines to the bones for more than 21 days.

Dr Vrusha Madhuri of Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, had approached Sree Chitra seeking a solution to osteomyelitis, a bone infection in children. "This is how the idea of this bone fusion medicine came about," Easwar said, adding that, these medicines can save patients from diseases that can even lead to the loss of body parts. The drug is being marketed by Uttar Pradesh-based Onyx Medicals.