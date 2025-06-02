Kerala High Court Orders Inclusion Of Both Parents’ Names In Birth Certificate Of Transgender Couple's Child

Ernakulam: In a historic ruling on the birth certificate of the offspring of a transgender couple, the Kerala High Court has ordered that instead of the child's 'father' and 'mother', the names of the parents should be included in the certificate. The order was pronounced by Justice Ziyad Rahman on a petition filed by the first transgender couple in the state.

The name of the father and mother was included in the birth certificate of the child of a transgender couple. An application was filed with the Kozhikode Corporation seeking to amend this, but it was rejected. With this, the child's parents, Sahad and Ziya of Kozhikode, approached the High Court, demanding that their names be included in the column of parents without specifically mentioning the names of the father and mother, which was accepted by the single bench.

Sahad, who chose to become a transman, was recorded as the mother and Ziya, who became a transwoman, was recorded as the father in the birth certificate. The couple argued that this would create confusion, including in the Aadhaar documents. The high court also specifically directed that the gender of the parents should not be revealed in the child's birth certificate.

As per section 12 of the Kerala Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 1999, the Kozhikode Corporation had issued the birth certificate stating the father's name as Ziya Pavel (transgender) and the mother's name as Sahad (transgender). However, the couple approached the court after the corporation rejected their application for a certificate stating 'parents' as the child's biological mother was living as a man.

The couple had requested that the parents be recorded in the birth certificate to avoid the possibility that the child was born to a man. The petition also stated that recording the names of father and mother may cause technical problems in the child's school admission, Aadhaar card and passport. The child was born to a transgender couple last February.

Trans couple Siya Powell and Sahad, who have been living together for the past five years, had a baby on February 8, 2023. The couple, natives of Ummattur, started thinking about having a child when they wanted their lives to be different from other transgender people.

As part of the transition process, both of them underwent hormone therapy. Despite being trans individuals, both of their bodies are halfway through the transformation. Sahad had undergone hormone therapy and breast removal surgery. However, the desire to have a child arose during the surgery to remove the uterus. Siya, a classical dance teacher, did not undergo the surgery to become a trans woman. With this, the dream of a transgender couple to have a child came true.

Sahad underwent breast removal surgery and could not breastfeed the baby. Subsequently, arrangements were made through the milk bank at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Sahad and Zia named the baby Sabiya Sahad on International Women's Day, holding the ceremony in Kozhikode.